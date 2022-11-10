Nintendo Downloads - November 10, 2022

A wheel of fortune where the only things that cost 250 are potions.

It's a big week for battles, with three possible headliners; Square Enix shows some more love to the Year of Tactics with Tactics Ogre Reborn, the concentric remake of the Super Famicom strategy RPG, the martial brawler Sifu comes to Switch after a long time, and we finally see if This Man's work at Sega pays off as The Embattled Sonic Frontiers (tm) comes home. As to whether that last one is worth it... well, caveat emptor, especially on the Switch which you'd THINK would run an action game but not when it's come down with a serious case of Barry. The folks down at Digital Eclipse also have the Atari 50 compilation hitting on Friday as a bit of history is made with Lynx and Jaguar games actually getting re-released.

For smaller downloads, dinosaurs seem to be the order of the day as we have both Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (an adventure game set between the events of the first two Jurassic World movies) and ARK: Dinosaur Discovery which uses that actual working version of the ARK engine for educational purposes. Space-themed shooter Orbital Bullet and action title Aragami 2 (the prior released on Switch a couple of years ago) are also coming. A word about "Milk Inside/Outside": I shortened the title for sanity, because the full title is "Milk inside a bag of milk inside a bag of milk and Milk outside a bag of milk outside a bag of milk", and it's a pair of short visual novels from Russia. Surprisingly, not Canada.

A bit of an oddity came down last week as North America didn't actually get the Archives title the rest of the world did: Itazura Tenshi (1984 shooter) will be out in NA on Wednesday.

North America

Retail

Sonic Frontiers (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising ($49.99: Tuesday)

Sifu ($39.99/$52.00: Tuesday)

Atari 50 ($39.99/$54.80: Friday)

Digital

Tactics Ogre Reborn ($49.99/$66.99: Friday)

Aragami 2 ($34.99/$39.99)

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection ($29.99/$41)

Advent Calendar ($24.99/$32.99)

Orbital Bullet ($19.99/$22.79)

Becoming A She ($19.9/not releasing)

Kamikaze Veggies ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Super Woden GP ($11.99/$14.99: Wednesday)

ARK: Dinosaur Discovery ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Pixel Game Maker Series Angel's Blood ($9.99/$13.83)

Windosil ($9.99/$13.50: Friday)

Cyber Velocity Run ($7.99/$10.29)

Milk Inside/Outside A Bag Of Milk ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Tempoknight ($7.99/$10.99: Saturday)

Lost Chiko ($5.99/$8.19)

Geometric: Feel The Beats ($4.99/$6.59)

Space Ducks The Great Adventure ($4.99/$6.50)

Lunistice ($4.99/$5.69)

Save Room ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Brain Memory ($4.99/$6.91: Friday)

Lord of the Click III ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Pocket Mini Golf 2 ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Run Sausage Run ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Sausage Wars ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Orcen Axe ($3.60/$4.80: Tuesday)

Multiverse Pool ($3.49/$4.60)

Geometric Sniper ($2.99/$3.99)

Arcade Machine: Gopher's Revenge ($2.49/$2.99: Friday)

Machinka Museum (free to start)

Archives

Itazura Tenshi ($7.99/$9.87: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Steamworld games are all at record low prices until Saturday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

Sonic Frontiers (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Sifu (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

Atari 50 (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Digital

Tactics Ogre Reborn (€49.99/£66.99: Friday)

Aragami 2 (€34.99/£29.99)

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (€29.99/£24.99)

Advent Calendar (€24.99/£19.99)

Orbital Bullet (€19.99/£17.99)

The Bass Fishing (€13.99/£12.59)

Kamikaze Veggies (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Super Woden GP (€11.99/£10.69: Wednesday)

Pixel Game Maker Series Angel's Blood (€10.29/£9.29)

ARK: Dinosaur Discovery (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Windosil (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Milk Inside/Outside A Bag Of Milk (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Cyber Velocity Run (€6.99/£6.29)

Space Ducks The Great Adventure (€4.99/£4.49)

Hot Tentacles Shooter (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Save Room (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Brain Memory (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Lord of the Click III (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Orcen Axe (€3.60/£3.19: Tuesday)

Multiverse Pool (€3.5/£3.05)

Geometric Sniper (€2.99/£2.49)

Machinka Museum (free to start)

Japan

IChu (¥7480)

Sonic Frontiers (¥6589: Tuesday)

Tactics Ogre Reborn (¥5480)

Sifu (¥4180: Wednesday)

Hakoniwa Bokujou Hitsuji Mura (¥4180)

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (¥4157)

Advent Calendar (¥2499)

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (¥2380)

Orbital Bullet (¥1999)

Super Woden GP (¥1500)

Drawing Psychology Test (¥1260)

Vereda - Escape Room Adventure (¥1150)

Pixel Game Maker Series Angel's Blood (¥1100)

Milk Inside/Outside A Bag Of Milk (¥1000)

Hatup (¥600)

Pilgrims (¥600)

Multiverse Pool (¥500)

Mission Commando (¥490)

Cyber Velocity Run (¥349)

Poly Link - Battle Heroes (¥299)