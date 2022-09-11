Rogue Legacy 2 among a Handful of Indie World Shadowdrops

Did you need yet another game to play this month?

As is customary from Nintendo Direct and Indie World presentations, we've got another batch of freshly shadowdropped titles available on the eShop today. The most notable among them is Rogue Legacy 2, a sequel to the smash hit roguelike from 2013. Joining it is A Little to the Left, a puzzle game where a mischievous cat occasionally interferes with your progress. Rounding out the trio of newly released games is Once Upon a Jester, a narrative-filled adventure about performing on stage with songs and jokes to appease a variety of audiences.

Are you going to be picking up any of these three later today? Let us know in the comments!