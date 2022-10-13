Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Releases Final Pre-Launch Trailer

One last recap before the big show.

A final pre-launch Scarlet and Violet trailer has released to recap everything publicly available prior to the game's launch.

The trailer, set to "Celestial" by Ed Sheeran (a part of the game's official soundtrack) recaps the prior trailers, though it does reveal two Pokemon. Each game will have a special book in which details about a Pokemon are recorded, known as "Great Tusks" in the Scarlet Book and "Iron Treads" in the Violet book.

Several Tera Raid battle events have also been announced, with the first being an "Eevee Spotlight" from November 24 - 27, and the second a double run of a Charizard with the Dragon tera-type from December 1 - 4 and 15 - 18.

Players with saves from prior Switch Pokemon games - Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee, Sword/Shield, Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, and Legends Arceus - will be able to obtain special phone cases for the Rotom Phone during the game.

Pokemon HOME connectivity will come in spring 2023.