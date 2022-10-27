Nintendo Downloads - October 27, 2022

With action and horror in equal measure. And that's just the discourse on the game of the week.

Things we missed last week: A full-ass retail price cloud release (A Plague Tale: Requiem) that somehow manages to have DLC, the drop of Alan Wake Remastered which isn't cloud and has half the price, and Tecmo's fighting game Touki Denshou Angel Eyes in the Archives.

Nearly five years after its announcement, and after about the ten worst days any recent Nintendo release has had, Bayonetta 3 is finally out on Friday and leading possibly the biggest week at retail we've had so far this year. (A lot of people have decided to strike at CoD: MWII II, apparently.) Other titles in that vein will be my backup selection Paradigm Paradox, one of the dozen+ horror titles this week in NIS America's Yomowari: Lost in the Dark, and Bandai Namco's Ace Angler as they're still finding games to crank out every week. (There's also a rumour of Resident Evil: Village coming, and Europe is also getting a GERMAN ONLY GAME which involves trying to pass the country's driving test. Seriously.)

Download titles are headed by the Partner Showcase announcement of construction title Factorio, while we get confirmation that everything will eventually become a battle royale with Arkanoid: Eternal Battle. Jordan will also be pleased about a new Darius title as well as a game focused on brewing beer, while action title Harmony's Odyssey and Pompom: The Great Space Rescue round things out.

North America

Retail

Bayonetta 3 (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx ($49.99/$: Tuesday)

Paradigm Paradox ($49.99/$66.49)

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Asterix and Obelisk XXXL: The Rain From Hibernia ($39.99/$49.99)

Haxel Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories ($39.99/$49.99)

Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits ($39.99/$53.49: Friday)

CoComelon: Play With JJ ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

Digital

Charon's Staricase ($34.99/$44.99: Friday)

Factorio* ($30.00/tbd: Friday)

Arkanoid - Eternal Battle ($29.99/$39.99)

DariusBurst CS Core + Taito/Sega Pack ($29.99/$39.99)

Live by the Sword: Tactics ($24.99/$28.99)

Saturnalia ($19.99/$29.99)

Signalis ($19.99/$26.99)

Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator ($17.99/$22.99)

Dire Vengeance ($14.99/$16.99: Wednesday)

Harmony's Odyssey ($14.99/$19.99)

Pixel Artist ($14.99/$19.99)

Insomnis ($14.99)

Hot Springs Story 2 ($14.00/$18.00)

Sophstar ($12.99/$16.99: Friday)

Robotry! ($12.49/$14.99: Wednesday)

Pompom: The Great Space Rescue ($9.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

Alterity Experience ($9.99/$13.7)

Solitaire: Classic Card Game ($9.99/$12.99)

Temple of Horror ($9.99/$12.99)

Buddy Simulator 1984 ($9.99/$11.99)

Halloween Shooter ($9.99/$12.99: Saturday)

Vereda - Escape Room Adventure ($8.99/$9.99)

The Pinball Wizard ($7.99/$9.99)

Super Mabus Mania ($7.89/$10.17: Tuesday)

A Winding Path ($6.99/$-)

Escape String ($6.99/$9.49)

Rule No. 1 ($5.99/$7.99)

Ducky Quacky ($4.99/$6.89: Tuesday)

Synaxarion: Acts Part 1 ($4.99/$6.79)

Bones of Halloween ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Silenced: The House ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Hidden Paws Mystery ($3.99/$4.99)

Cubic Parking ($2.99/$3.39)

Isekai Harem Saver ($1.99/not releasing)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Capcom games and Dicey Dungeons are on sale until November 2: the latter being $2.99. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

Bayonetta 3 (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx (€49.99/£39.99: Tuesday)

Asterix and Obelisk XXXL: The Rain From Hibernia (€49.99/£44.99)

Oddworld: Soulstorm (€49.99/£44.99)

Paradigm Paradox (€49.99/£44.99)

Haxel Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories (€39.99/£34.99)

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

CoComelon: Play With JJ (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Bestanden! Dein Weg zum Führerschein (€29.99/£26.99)

Digital

Charon's Staricase (€34.99/£30.99: Friday)

Factorio (€30/£26.00: Friday)

DariusBurst CS Core + Taito/Sega Pack (€29.99/£29.99)

Arkanoid - Eternal Battle (€29.99/£24.99)

Live by the Sword: Tactics (€20.99/£18.89: Friday)

Saturnalia (€19.99/£19.99)

Signalis (€19.99/£15.99)

Delivery Driver: The Simulation (€17.99/£16.19)

Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator (€17.99/£14.99)

Isekai Harem Saver (€15.9/£14.29)

Insomnis (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Pixel Artist (€14.99/£12.99)

The Table Game (€13.99/£12.59)

Dire Vengeance (€13.99/£12.59: Wednesday)

Hot Springs Story 2 (€13/£11.69: Wednesday)

Sophstar (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Robotry! (€12.49/£11.29: Wednesday)

Howloween Hero (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Pompom: The Great Space Rescue (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Alterity Experience (€9.99/£8.99)

Buddy Simulator 1984 (€9.99/£8.99)

Solitaire: Classic Card Game (€9.99/£8.99)

Temple of Horror (€9.99/£9.99)

Halloween Shooter (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

The Pinball Wizard (€7.99/£6.99)

Vereda - Escape Room Adventure (€7.99/£6.99)

Escape String (€6.99/£6.29)

A Winding Path (€6.99/£5.99)

Super Mabus Mania (€6.78/£5.99: Tuesday)

Rule No. 1 (€5.99/£5.49)

Ducky Quacky (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Bones of Halloween (€4.99/£4.99)

Silenced: The House (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Hidden Paws Mystery (€3.99/£3.49)

Cubic Parking (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Da Capo 4 - Fortunate Departures (¥8360)

Bayonetta 3 (¥7600: Friday)

Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (¥6578)

Charon's Staricase (¥4950)

Factorio (¥4000: Friday)

DariusBurst CS Core + Taito/Sega Pack (¥2980)

Needy Girl Overdose (¥2640)

Live by the Sword: Tactics (¥2490)

Aquarium (¥2420)

La Pucelle Ragnarok (¥2178)

Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure (¥2178)

Insomnis (¥1980)

Signalis (¥1980)

Hot Springs Story 2 (¥1500)

Temple of Horror (¥1500)

Pixel Artist (¥1499)

Escape String (¥1200)

Pompom: The Great Space Rescue (¥1200)

Sweet Witches (¥1200)

Halloween Shooter (¥999)

Nazotoki Time Thrill Suspense Mystery Detective Game (¥980)

Pachi Pachi 2 On A Roll (¥980)

The Pinball Wizard (¥980)

Buddy Simulator 1984 (¥899)

World Soccer Cup 2022 (¥599)

Hidden Paws Mystery (¥499)

Cubic Parking (¥310)