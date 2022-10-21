Episode 342: Lies, Deception, Rabbids

And contractually obligated Star Fox

Fresh off his review of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Jordan joins us to discuss his experiences plus picking up Dicey Dungeons for $2. Neal and John round of the game talk with Paradise Marsh and One True Hero. The panel then weighs in on the evolving story of Bayonetta 3, Hellena Taylor, and voice actor compensation, in what has become an odd multilayered series of events. Finally we round things off with some listener mail concerning, you guessed it, Star Fox.