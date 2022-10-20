Nintendo Downloads - October 20, 2022

"To Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast: Your greed has crippled communication and media in the United States. We will steal your desires without delay. - The Blackpool CC"

Things we missed last week: Toy Pop (Namco) in the Archives and a late European launch for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival.

After a weekend that we will hopefully never have to deal with again, it's time for one of the biggest retail launch weeks of the year. And though a sequel to the only good Borderlands game and a Mario + Rabbids sequel would normally fight for game of the week honors, this week's headliner has been determined since either April of 2017 or June 28, take your pick. Persona 5 Royal is finally on Switch, and there was much rejoicing as we all go to get our Decarabia on. (We will have reviews for both Royal and Mario + Rabbids.. well, can't use THAT gag anymore, so let's just go with Soon (tm).)

In the download space, it's already tracking for a half-century release count with the major items in that space being the new Jackbox (now with even more Fibbage and a single player game), or kaiju battling RPG Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher - though a certain forum group would probably have my rear if I didn't mention the release of Them's Fightin' Herds. Also, there's a sidescrolling Warhammer run and gun... because Games Workshop will license that for ANYTHING.

North America

Retail

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Persona 5 Royal ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Matchpoint Tennis Championships ($49.99/$56.99)

JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

New Tales From The Borderlands ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Digital

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher ($49.99/$66.99: Wednesday)

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 ($29.99/$39.99)

Seduced in the Sleepless City ($29.99/$38.99)

Touhou Gouyoku Ibun - Sunken Fossil World ($27.99/$31.99)

Harmonia ($24.99/$33.24)

Them's Fightin' Herds ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Gas Station Simulator ($19.99/$24.99)

One More Island ($19.99/$23.99)

Flying Neko Delivery ($19.99/$22.99)

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, and Teef ($19.99/$22.79)

Pure-Hearted Gyaru and the Shape of Happiness ($19.9/$not releasing)

RichMan II ($18.99/$22.69: Wednesday)

Sigma Theory ($17.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Dead Secret Circle ($14.99/$20.4)

One True Hero ($14.99/$19.99)

Sea Horizon ($14.99/$19.99)

Shutter Nyan! ($14.99/$17.49)

Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery ($14.99/$-)

The Walking Zombie II ($11.99/$14.99: Friday)

Aprè Lapli ($10.99/$12.49)

Aery - Last Day of Earth ($9.99/$12.99)

Backgammon: Board Game Puzzles ($9.99/$12.99)

Belholgar ($9.99/$13.7)

Japanese Escape Game: The Forbidden Garden ($9.99/$12.49)

Howloween Hero ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony ($9.99/$10.99: Friday)

Fantasy Blacksmith ($9.99/$10.99: Friday)

She Wants Me Dead ($9.99/$13.71: Friday)

Tempus - Level Escape ($6.99/$8.99)

Crystal Goddess ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Pnevmo-Capsula ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Doomed To Hell ($4.99/$6.59)

Runout ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

World Soccer Cup 2022 ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Turret Lab ($3.99/$5.49: Saturday)

Forest Pop ($2.99/$3.99)

Cubic Ban ($2.99/$3.39)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A "Try Before You Buy" sale on games with demos runs until the 25th and includes Dragon Quest XI and Triangle Strategy in case Royal isn't ENOUGH RPG this week. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (€59.99/£49.99)

Persona 5 Royal (€59.99/£54.99: Friday)

Matchpoint Tennis Championships (€49.99/£45.99)

JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

New Tales From The Borderlands (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Digital

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (€49.99/£66.99: Wednesday)

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 (€29.99/£26.99)

Seduced in the Sleepless City (€28.99/£38.99)

Harmonia (€24.99/£22.49)

Touhou Gouyoku Ibun - Sunken Fossil World (€23.99/£21.59)

Them's Fightin' Herds (€19.99/£16.74: Tuesday)

Gas Station Simulator (€19.99/£17.99)

One More Island (€19.99/£17.99)

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, and Teef (€19.99/£16.49)

Sigma Theory (€17.99/£16.19: Tuesday)

Pure-Hearted Gyaru and the Shape of Happiness (€17.85/£15.99)

Flying Neko Delivery (€16.99/£15.49)

Dead Secret Circle (€15.62/£13.99)

Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery (€14.99/£13.49)

Sea Horizon (€14.99/£13.49)

One True Hero (€14.99/£12.99)

Shutter Nyan! (€12.49/£11.39)

The Walking Zombie II (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Aprè Lapli (€8.99/£8.29)

Aery - Last Day of Earth (€9.99/£9.99)

Backgammon: Board Game Puzzles (€9.99/£8.99)

Belholgar (€9.99/£8.99)

Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Fantasy Blacksmith (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

She Wants Me Dead (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Japanese Escape Game: The Forbidden Garden (€8.99/£7.49)

Tempus - Level Escape (€6.99/£5.99)

Crystal Goddess (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Pnevmo-Capsula (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Runout (€4.99/£4.99)

Doomed To Hell (€4.99/£4.49)

World Soccer Cup 2022 (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Turret Lab (€3.99/£3.59: Saturday)

Daardoa (€2.99/£2.69: Tuesday)

Forest Pop (€2.99/£2.99)

Cubic Ban (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Persona 5 Royal (¥7678: Friday)

Matchpoint Tennis Championships (¥7450)

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (¥6710)

New Tales From The Borderlands (¥5500: Friday)

Touhou Gouyoku Ibun - Sunken Fossil World (¥3000)

Harmonia (¥2980)

Seduced in the Sleepless City (¥2980)

Gas Station Simulator (¥2499)

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, and Teef (¥2350)

One More Island (¥2100)

RichMan II (¥2000)

Pure-Hearted Gyaru and the Shape of Happiness (¥1980)

Space Marshals (¥1980)

Space Marshals 2 (¥1980)

Space Marshals 3 (¥1980)

Sea Horizon (¥1800)

Shutter Nyan! (¥1520)

She Wants Me Dead (¥1443)

The Walking Zombie II (¥1400)

Backgammon: Board Game Puzzles (¥1399)

Aery - Last Day of Earth (¥1299)

Aprè Lapli (¥1120)

Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery (¥990)

Pnevmo-Capsula (¥660)

Cubic Ban (¥310)