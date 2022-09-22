Bloomberg Report Claims New Details On Bayonetta 3 Voice Acting Pay Controversy

Remember, it's all about the wording.

A report from Bloomberg Business Week (potential paywall) has provided new apparent details on this weekend's claims of a low-ball offer for Hellena Taylor to reprise the role of Bayonetta in next week's release.

According to reporting from Jason Schreier, Taylor was reportedly offered $3000 - $4000 a session for five sessions of voice work - $15000 to $20000 overall before taxes and other expenses. Reportedly, Taylor demanded "a six figure sum" (>$100,000) as well as residuals - a percentage of the game's sales - for the role. Taylor has denied the claims to Bloomberg, calling it an "absolute lie" and accusing Nintendo and developer Platinum Games of "trying to save their ass and the game".

Residuals were a frequent point of controversy in a 2016-17 strike by the SAG-AFTRA union local that represents gaming voice actors.