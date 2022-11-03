Nintendo Downloads - November 3, 2022

A Square Enix game about seeds, and maybe this one will DESERVE a 10.

Next week is another Square contribution to the Year of Tactics, but this week is their contribution of the Epoch of Farming Games as Harvestella is the big game de la semaine (check Neal's preview here), though Bandai Namco is apparently not giving up that release victory without a fight as they're dropping a farm sim of their own with the second Doraemon Story of Seasons game. There's also two other presentation games popping in this week as the divorce-involving (and, if my colleagues are to be believed, divorce-causing) It Takes Two comes over from EA and the Totally Accurate Battle Simulator comes via the Indie World.

Some smaller titles I'm keeping an eye on: The long awaited Aeterna Noctis, Humble Bundle bringing over Ghost Song which is apparently "what if Hollow Knight dropped the -vania part of 'Metroidvania'", and Atari is recharging Missile Command again? Dragon Prana (Kemco alert) sounds like a move my Persona 5 Royal main character would never even attempt, and name of the week honors go to Pirated Code. Also, Garfield got a party game (it'll be out in North America two weeks hence - and in a brand fail, on a Monday). It has no online. Do with that information what you will.

North America

Harvestella (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom ($49.99/$66.99: Wednesday)

Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

My Life Riding Stables 3 ($29.99/$37.79)

Digital

It Takes Two ($39.99/$54.99: Friday)

Aeterna Noctis ($29.99/$35.99: Friday)

Amazing Chicken Adventures ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Lonesome Village ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

Ghost Song ($19.99/$26.99)

Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home ($19.99/$27.58)

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator ($19.99/$25.99)

Delivery Driver - The Simulation ($17.99/$24.50)

Dragon Prana ($14.99/$20.99)

Mecha Ritz: Steel Rondo ($14.99/$19.99)

How To Say Goodbye ($12.99/$17.67)

Pirated Code: Admin Edition ($10.99/$14.99)

Enoh ($10.99/$14.30)

Missile Command: Recharged ($9.99/$13.29: Tuesday)

Shatter Remastered Deluxe ($9.99/$11.49: Wednesday)

Fantasy Blacksmith ($9.99/$10.99: Wednesday)

Master Spy ($9.99/$13.79)

The Samurai Collection ($9.99/$12.99)

Sakura MMO 3 ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

ET Varginha ($9.99: Saturday)

Hatup ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Pilgrims ($4.99/$6.49)

Run Box Run ($4.99/$5.00)

7 Days of Rose ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Mission Commando ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Midnight Remastered ($1.99: Monday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Halloween weekend NIS America flash sale (ending Tuesday) includes Disgaea 4 Complete 65% off. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

Harvestella (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (€49.99/£66.99: Wednesday)

Garfield Lasagna Party (€39.99/£34.99)

Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch (€39.99/£34.99)

Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

My Life Riding Stables 3 (€29.99/£26.99)

Digital

It Takes Two (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Aeterna Noctis (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Amazing Chicken Adventures (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Lonesome Village (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home (€19.99/£17.99)

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (€19.99/£17.99)

Ghost Song (€19.99/£15.99)

Dragon Prana (€14.99/£13.49)

Mecha Ritz: Steel Rondo (€14.99/£13.49)

From Space (€14.99/£10.99)

How To Say Goodbye (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Pirated Code: Admin Edition (€10.99/£9.99)

Enoh (€10.99/£9.89)

Fantasy Blacksmith (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Master Spy (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Sakura MMO 3 (€9.99/£9.99)

The Samurai Collection (€9.99/£8.99)

ET Varginha (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Missile Command: Recharged (€8.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

Shatter Remastered Deluxe (€8.19/£7.19: Wednesday)

Pilgrims (€4.99/£4.99)

Run Box Run (€5.59/£4.99)

7 Days of Rose (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Mission Commando (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Midnight Remastered (€1.99/£1.79: Monday)

Japan

Harvestella (¥7680: Friday)

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (¥6578)

Sumikko Gurashi Everyone's Rhythm Party (¥6380)

It Takes Two (¥4300: Friday)

Aeterna Noctis (¥3900)

Adrian's Tale (¥2152)

Flying Neko Delivery (¥2000)

Ghost Song (¥1980)

Mecha Ritz: Steel Rondo (¥1500)

Dragon Prana (¥1320)

Missile Command: Recharged (¥1099)

Shatter Remastered Deluxe (¥1010)

Sakura MMO 2 (¥1000)

Run Box Run (¥500)