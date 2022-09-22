Role Of Bayonetta Recast For Bayonetta 3, Original Voice Actress Calling For Boycott

Something is rotten in the state of hell.

Bayonetta might sound a bit different in Bayonetta 3, and according to the original voice of the Umbral Witch, it's intentional.

Hellena Taylor - who has voiced Bayonetta in the original two games, an anime adaptation, and in the last three Smash Bros. games - posted on her social media this morning that she would not reprise the role in Bayonetta 3 after being offered US$4000 for the role as a final offer. Taylor is calling for a boycott of the game - with the funds donated to charity - as a result.

Prolific voice actress Jennifer Hale (Naomi Hunter in the Metal Gear Solid series, the female Shepherd in the original Mass Effect trilogy, uncredited work as Samus Aran) is providing Bayonetta's voice for Bayonetta 3.

For comparison, the standard union rate for voice acting as "additional voices" is $200/hr with a four hour minimum. Nintendo and developer Platinum Games have not commented on the situation.