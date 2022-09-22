We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Role Of Bayonetta Recast For Bayonetta 3, Original Voice Actress Calling For Boycott

by Donald Theriault - October 15, 2022, 11:58 am EDT
Total comments: 5 Source: Hellena Taylor

Something is rotten in the state of hell.

Bayonetta might sound a bit different in Bayonetta 3, and according to the original voice of the Umbral Witch, it's intentional.

Hellena Taylor - who has voiced Bayonetta in the original two games, an anime adaptation, and in the last three Smash Bros. games - posted on her social media this morning that she would not reprise the role in Bayonetta 3 after being offered US$4000 for the role as a final offer. Taylor is calling for a boycott of the game - with the funds donated to charity - as a result.

Prolific voice actress Jennifer Hale (Naomi Hunter in the Metal Gear Solid series, the female Shepherd in the original Mass Effect trilogy, uncredited work as Samus Aran) is providing Bayonetta's voice for Bayonetta 3.

For comparison, the standard union rate for voice acting as "additional voices" is $200/hr with a four hour minimum. Nintendo and developer Platinum Games have not commented on the situation.

Talkback

Enner8 hours ago

Having watched all three parts of Taylor's statement, I encourage others to do the same.

This is sad and bizarre. Sad because of such a dirt-ball offer for the main character in the third game. Bizarre because I can't imagine that freaking Jennifer Hale would take that pay. Then again, I don't know anything, so maybe Hale was okay with that pay and can knock out the job quick.

Adrock6 hours ago

I don't know enough about the voice acting industry, union vs non-union rates etc. to have an informed opinion on this. Per some cursory googling:

From Video Game Voice Actors: How Much Do They Get Paid?

Quote:

Experienced video game voice actors will receive $200 to $350 an hour or $50 to $200 per 100 words for their video game voice acting work.

...

However, typically, video game voice actors will receive between $200 and $350 per hour, with a minimum of two to four hours guaranteed per job.

From the "Video Games / Toys, Games, & Mobile Game Apps" section on Global Voice Academy (I cleaned this up because the info is in a table on the website)

Quote:

Video Games Non-union: $200-$350/hr (2 or 4 hour min)
Full Buyout Rate. Vocally stressful sessions should be limited to 2-hour sessions. Common per session rate you may see is $500 for 1hr max session.

Video Games Union: $825.50/session (up to 4hr session)
Vocally stressful sessions should be limited to 2-hour sessions.

Both websites above track with the rate mentioned in the article.

I couldn't find any info on whether Taylor is a union actress, but the offered rate appears to be on the low end of the non-union rate. Minimum, $4000 is 20 hours of work. I also don't have enough information regarding whether an entire character, especially the main, can be recorded in 20 hours or less.

From what I have gathered (which again, may be missing some critical info due to my limited knowledge on the subject), $4000 is insulting for an actress of Taylor's experience and pedigree who had voiced Bayonetta in four games and a movie. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate likely reused Taylor's recordings from For Wii U/3DS. I digress.

Nickel and diming gig industry workers is nothing new. I support Taylor breaking NDA to shine a spotlight on a problem that has persisted for decades. This likely blacklists her from voicing the character ever again and potentially from the voice acting industry as a whole. Not sure of the impact on her live action performances on stage and screen. Taylor's last credit on IMDB is from 2014. If you take low-ball offers, that will be the expectation moving forward. She may be struggling financially, but she'd be struggling with that $4000 so might as well fight the good fight.

My dilemma with boycotting Bayonetta 3 is that it punishes the actors (and everyone else) who worked on the game without actually doing the thing we want it to do: Tell Nintendo/PlatinumGames to treat their actors better. I fear the message conveyed will be "Oh, people don't want Bayonetta" which is total bullshit, but here we are.

Not sure who gets final say. Nintendo, as the publisher, foots the bill, but PlatinumGames may simply submit a budget over that Nintendo then approves/denies. Either way, PlatinumGames' statement that Taylor was unavailable is colossally fucked up in hindsight. Y'all just straight up lying to people now? It likely wasn't even that much considering how much money the game will make...

Quote from: Enner

This is sad and bizarre. Sad because of such a dirt-ball offer for the main character in the third game. Bizarre because I can't imagine that freaking Jennifer Hale would take that pay. Then again, I don't know anything, so maybe Hale was okay with that pay and can knock out the job quick.

Jennifer Hale is a more prolific voice actor so I can't imagine she'd take a pay cut. I wonder if Nintendo/PlatinumGames was willing to pay Hale her asking price due to her industry standing but not Taylor (which would be gross).

EDIT: Included PlatinumGames in accountability.

Luigi Dude2 hours ago

It sucks what happened to her, but that's not going to make me boycott what looks to be a pretty awesome game.  At the end of the day the gameplay is what comes first.  I'll just set the voices to Japanese when I play the game so that way I won't have to feel guilty every time I hear Bayonetta talk, since her Japanese voice is still the same woman who voiced her in the previous games.

Mythtendo1 hour ago

I'm not gonna boycott a game just because someone was bitter over getting fired. She doesn't like the pay they offered? Fine, she doesn't have to take it. But that is no reason to not buy the game and this is very unprofessional of her. I actually wasn't planning to buy the game, but I might buy it now just to spite her.

Adrock11 minutes ago

Quote from: Luigi

It sucks what happened to her, but that's not going to make me boycott what looks to be a pretty awesome game.  At the end of the day the gameplay is what comes first.  I'll just set the voices to Japanese when I play the game so that way I won't have to feel guilty every time I hear Bayonetta talk, since her Japanese voice is still the same woman who voiced her in the previous games.

LOL, that's farther than I was willing to go.

I'm not consistent enough with boycotts to feel especially strongly one way or another. For this situation, I understand the solidarity aspect but am unsure of impact. And like, I just f-ing bought Bayonetta 1 again. Collectively, if we want to make a real impact on what's actually a really serious issue, we'd have to hit the next Zelda or Pokémon (or other companies' bigger IPs) which would never happen because coordinating that would be a logistical nightmare and not enough people care anyway.

And Nintendo historically just waits out controversy until it just goes away. This happens all the time. I still think we should be angrier that Nintendo copyright strikes YouTube channels that uploads Nintendo music yet won't offer the soundtracks on streaming let alone sell them internationally themselves. I understand the concept of protecting its IP, but like, y'all won't even let me pay you for the ability to listen to the music.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement