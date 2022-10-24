Episode 794: A True Cover Art Crime Podcast

"We have one of the most influential artists in the world. Can't have that!" - Sega

This week we don't breakdown trailers, and we don't go through Jon's AliExpress order history, we get right down to games.

Greg bought a DSi in 2022 and is using it to play games like Super Princess Peach. Again, in 2022. Gui is playing The Curse of Monkey Island, Sable (an open world platformer) and Panzer Dragoon Orta. Jon is poking around with his Steam Deck. James is... who can say.

After a break, we end up only covering a single email: "What is up with Platinum?"

This isn't just a story about Bayonetta 3's voice actor drama, which seems to love taking turns right after we finish recording, but about the company as a whole. Sometimes seen as a company in "disarray" the question seems a bit more complex.

And yes, as of recording Platinum had not made a comment about the situation. This time they didn't even wait for us to finish to render that statement untrue: they issued a statement as we were answering this very question.

Just a reminder, we are looking for Wii U games for our next RetroActive. It does not need to be a Wii U exclusive, but it should be associated with the Wii U intimately. It also does not need to be an eShop-only game, but since those are going away they might get extra attention.

No. We are not playing Devil's Third. It is a miserable game. We're not playing Sonic Boom. We're not playing some other terrible game you can find on Wii U.

If you have suggestions for games that we will enjoy playing, the audience will enjoy hearing us talk about, and that you will enjoy playing with us, you can send them to our inbox. As always, questions can join them.