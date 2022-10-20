Nintendo Sales Panic: October 2022 US NPD Group Results

A busy end of the month is all over the sales charts.

In a month full of new releases, the Switch's software was strong in the US according to the NPD Group's sales survey for October.

All data based on dollar sales unless noted for the period of October 2 - 29. third parties report digital sales for the eShop.

The Switch was going to be down necessarily in October compared to last year due to the period containing the Switch OLED launch. No numbers were provided, but the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series were first and second in both revenue and units sold.

For software, the three major debuts of October for Switch all made the top 10. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Oct. 20) finished in 6th in the combined software chart, with Persona 5 Royal (21st) jumped from 291st in September's chart to 7th with its new multiplatform release. Bayonetta 3 (Oct 28) debuted in 9th combined over two days of physical sale; for comparison Bayonetta 2's October 2014 did not see the game chart as a Wii U exclusive (though only the top 10 was released). Other Nintendo software in the top 20 included Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in 11th, Splatoon 3's second month land in 12th, Nintendo Switch Sports 18th, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 20th. Third party Switch software included FIFA 23 placing 3rd, NBA 2k23 8th, Minecraft 13th, Dragon Ball: The Breakers 16th, and Nier Automata's Switch release bring it from 217th to 19th.

The full Switch top 10: