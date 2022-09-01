Nintendo Downloads - September 1, 2022

Curl up with a caramel and hot fudge pizza - and accept that yes, this IS a Jojo reference.

Things we missed last week: Super Volleyball in the archives.

It's amazing that as soon as the calendar turns over to September, the games just start spewing like a firehose. For my money - which will be spent gladly this weekend, but mostly in various 3DS DLC shops (assuming you linked your Nintendo Network and Switch eShop accounts, you can add funds here since cards won't work on system anymore) the big game of the week is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (review from Neal here). Though I would be remiss for not mentioning some other games that sadly don't come with pizza coupons: Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R as that one Sony State of Play will pay off entirely in the next four weeks, NIS's third classics collection, and an RPG based on the Made in Abyss manga/anime which given its M and Z ratings in NA and Japan respectively I didn't realize was a seinen show.

Smaller titles that might be worth checking in on this week: Indie World veteran Ooblets, a LEGO mascot brawler (think Smash) that originated on Apple Arcade, 3D platformer Tinykin, and the wholesome Here Comes Niko. Though most of us will probably get charged for Splatoon 3 this week for the 10% refund, and I will begin my call for some form of electoral reform in the Splatfest or else I'll be finding a party of 3 to go into the second half with.

North America

Retail

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling Into Darkness (US$59.99/C$75.59: Friday)

Dusk Diver 2 ($49.99/$63.99: Tuesday)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3 ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Digital

LEGO Brawls ($39.99/$37.44: Friday)

Ooblets ($29.99/$34.99)

Tinykin ($24.99/$31.99: Tuesday)

ANNO: Mutationem ($24.99/$33.49)

Here Comes Niko! ($24.99/$28.99)

2weistein - The Curse of the Red Dragon 3 ($20.00/$24.00)

Gerda: A Flame in Winter ($19.99/$24.99)

Fairy Elements ($14.99/$20.99)

Restless Soul ($14.99/$19.00)

Golazo! 2 ($14.99/$18.99)

Onsen Master ($14.99/$17.49)

Draw Rider Remake ($14.99)

Overdriven Evolution ($14.99: Friday)

City Wars: Tokyo Reign ($12.99/$16.00)

United Assault - Normandy '44 ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

Troupe ($9.99: Saturday)

Easy Red 2 ($7.99/$9.99)

Please, Touch The Artwork ($7.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Project Snaqe ($5.00)

Viki Spotter: Zoo ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Murder on the Marine Express ($4.99/$6.29)

Super Sunny Island ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Chess Brain: Dark Troops ($3.99/$5.31)

Space Tanks ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Mini Kart Racing ($2.99/$3.49)

Robby's Adventure ($1.99/$2.29: Tuesday)

Wampir Dungeon ($0.99/$1.29: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Limited Run Games titles are on sale until September 3. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling Into Darkness (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Dusk Diver 2 (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3 (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Digital

LEGO Brawls (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Ooblets (€29.99/£26.99)

Tinykin (€24.99/£21.59: Tuesday)

ANNO: Mutationem (€21.99/£19.79)

Here Comes Niko! (€20.99/£18.89)

Gerda: A Flame in Winter (€19.99/£17.99)

Draw Rider Remake (€14.99/£13.49)

Fairy Elements (€14.99/£13.49)

Golazo! 2 (€14.99/£12.99)

Chenso Club (€14.99/£11.99)

Restless Soul (€14.75/£12.5)

Onsen Master (€12.49/£11.39)

City Wars: Tokyo Reign (€11/£9.99)

United Assault - Normandy '44 (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Fashion Princess (€9.99/£8.99)

Troupe (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Easy Red 2 (€7.99/£6.99)

Please, Touch The Artwork (€7.99/£7.19: Saturday)

Viki Spotter: Zoo (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Murder on the Marine Express (€4.99/£4.49)

Super Sunny Island (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Project Snaqe (€4.00/£4.00)

Chess Brain: Dark Troops (€3.99/£3.59)

Space Tanks (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Mini Kart Racing (€2.99/£2.69)

Robby's Adventure (€1.99/£1.79: Tuesday)

Wampir Dungeon (€0.99/£1.29: Friday)

Japan

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling Into Darkness (¥7920)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (¥7678)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (¥3300: Wednesday)

Tinykin (¥3299: Wednesday)

ANNO: Mutationem (¥2860)

Here Comes Niko! (¥2570)

Ikai (¥1980)

Draw Rider Remake (¥1480)

Fairy Elements (¥1320)

Krispain Hero (¥1299: Monday)

Please, Touch The Artwork (¥1080: Saturday)

Escape from an abandoned school building (¥980)

Superlola Championship Edition (¥600)

Murder on the Marine Express (¥500)

Project Snaqe (¥480)