Pizza time comes earlier than we thought.

Although not originally dubbed so, 2022 has ended up with the Summer of Turtles.

Konami's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection, the compilation of pre-1995 TMNT games from 8/16 bit systems and arcades, has announced an August 30 release. The date was given in a new trailer released by IGN.

The collection follows the launch of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge on June 16.