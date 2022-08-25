Nintendo Downloads - August 25, 2022

We're going to say this a lot for the next while, but Bandai Namco... slow your roll, will ya?

Things we missed last week: Archives title Metrocross (Namco).

Speaking of Namco, their successor Bandai Namco has two major releases this week as they have apparently decided to dump everything before the end of September (and then distribute No Man's Sky in the first week of October). SD Gundam Battle Alliance is the biggest one in terms of price and cute weapons of mass destruction, but the game of the week honors are for Pac-Man World re-PAC: pay no attention to the giant swinging blade hanging over my head for that particular remake.

It's also a good week for titles for those who prefer their work to have a Japanese bent; there's a shooter from Aksys set in the universe of the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid anime, and Playism's simulation Idol Manager (think Tokyo Mirage Sessions, but less JRPGs and more spreadsheets). Indie titles (ahead of Gamescom this week) are headed by adventure title Islets (we have sent that to Joe), the thankfully tipping-free Kofi Quest, and a certain definition of indie brings us Yars: Recharged.

Also, I do have to wonder what's going on in Japan this week as though they have a lot of older releases, two of their digital-only titles involve someone stalking a streamer and someone who doesn't understand that mind control kink is supposed to be consensual.

North America

Retail

NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All (US/C$49.99: Friday)

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Burst Forth Choro-Gon Breath ($39.99/$49.99)

Pac-Man World Re-Pac ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

eShop

SD Gundam Battle Alliance ($59.99/$79.99)

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? ($29.99: Tuesday)

Idol Manager ($24.99/$31.99)

WorldWide Flight Simulator ($24.99/$31.49)

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist ($24.99/$28.99)

Tee Time Golf ($24.99/$32.00: Friday)

Islets ($19.99/$22.79: Wednesday)

Kofi Quest ($19.99/$26.59)

Aquadine ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Like No Other: The Legend of the Twin Books ($18.99/$24.99)

HAAK ($18.9/$24.32)

Forest Camp Story ($14.00/$18.00)

Yars: Recharged ($9.99/$13.29: Tuesday)

Criminal Expert ($9.99/$13.28)

Narona Sports ($9.99/$11.99)

Witch College Bundle ($8.99/$11.99: Friday)

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands ($7.99/$9.99)

Rite ($6.99/$7.99: Tuesday)

Moorhuhn X - Crazy Chicken X ($6.99/$8.99)

Enduring Mountain ($5.99/$7.59)

Viki Spotter: Sports ($4.99/$6.64: Sunday)

Kid Ball Adventure ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Blob Quest ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Mahjong Minimal ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Createscape Town ($4.90/not releasing)

Hidden Shapes: Black Skull + Old West ($3.99/$5.31)

Alien War ($3.99/$5.00)

Back Again ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Escape Game R01M ($1.00/$1.26)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The annual QuakeCon sale ends tonight, while Idea Factory Int'l titles are on sale until the 29th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Pac-Man World Re-Pac (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

eShop

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (€59.99/£54.99: Wednesday)

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

WorldWide Flight Simulator (€24.99/£22.49)

Idol Manager (€24.99/£20.99)

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (€23.99/£21.59)

Tee Time Golf (€22.99/£19.99: Friday)

Kofi Quest (€19.99/£17.99)

Aquadine (€19.99/£19.99: Friday)

HAAK (€18.39/£16.59)

Islets (€16.79/£15.49: Wednesday)

Like No Other: The Legend of the Twin Books (€15.99/£14.39)

Narona Sports (€14.99/£13.49)

Forest Camp Story (€13.00/£11.69: Wednesday)

Criminal Expert (€9.99/£8.99)

Yars: Recharged (€8.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Moorhuhn X - Crazy Chicken X (€6.99/£6.29)

Enduring Mountain (€5.99/£5.39)

Rite (€5.69/£5.19: Tuesday)

Viki Spotter: Sports (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Blob Quest (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

Kid Ball Adventure (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Mahjong Minimal (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Hidden Shapes: Black Skull + Old West (€3.99/£3.59)

Alien War (€3.99/£3.59)

Back Again (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Escape Game R01M (€0.99/£0.80)

Japan

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (¥8778)

Japanese Rail Sim: Akechi Railway (¥7678)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (¥4939)

Rustler (¥3980)

Pac-Man World Re-Pac (¥3520)

From Friends to Lovers (¥3300)

Like No Other: The Legend of the Twin Books (¥2599)

Idol Manager (¥2480)

Lunatic Viewer: Streamer Girl At Risk (¥1980)

The Savage Hypnotist's Puppets (¥1980)

Forest Camp Story (¥1500)

Yars: Recharged (¥1099)

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands (¥999)

Strike Buster Prototype (¥900)

Rite (¥720)

Kid Ball Adventure (¥600)

LootLife (¥600)

Tactical Mind 2 (¥600)

Blob Quest (¥599)

Alien War (¥500)

Mahjong Minimal (¥500)

Createscape Town (¥490)

Back Again (¥350)

Escape Game R01M (¥100)