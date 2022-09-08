Nintendo Downloads - September 8, 2022

Featuring the best selling game of September, and also Splatoon 3.

Last week: Pac and Pal added to the Archives.

Welp, some of us have been charged for it and even gotten the 10% Gold Point bonus for it, but it's finally here: Splatoon 3 opens at midnight EDT Friday morning. Though it won't win the NPDs in September (NBA 2k23 comes out the same day and sells on six platforms), it'll probably dominate the conversation around here for a month barring any sudden Direct interruptions. And even then, we'll probably get some update chat - hopefully including electoral reform.

Other titles to watch this week: Humble Games publishes the most ambitious of the insurgent monster catching games (not to be confused with Pokemon Insurgence which I've put a stupid amount of time into this weekend) in Temtem, the newest Zen Studios joint has been Embraced by Saber in Circus Electrique, a kaiju dating sim that still won't top Dawn of the Monsters, and the newest joint from Mommy's Best Games: Game Type DX, the game that pays tribute to the best interface the Xbox 360 ever had. Also, in an apparent attempt to cause my ability to give a crap to underflow and actually max out, the threatened Disney Dreamlight Valley game comes into... wait, are we seriously doing Early Access on Switch? If so, why are they selling the stupid, stupider, and stupidest editions?

North America

Retail

NBA 2K23 (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Splatoon 3 ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Temtem ($44.99/$59.99: Tuesday)

eShop

Disney Dreamlight Valley ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School ($29.99/$36.99)

BPM: Bullets Per Minute ($24.99/$28.99)

Circus Electrique ($19.99/$22.79: Tuesday)

Tower Princess ($19.99/$26.59)

Justice Sucks ($19.99/$24.99)

Skycadia ($19.99/$24.99)

To Leave ($19.99/$25.55: Friday)

Haiku, The Robot ($19.99/$22.79: Friday)

The Hand of Glory ($18.99/$21.79)

The Gallery ($14.99/$17.49)

The Last Run: Dead Zombie Shooter ($9.99/$12.90: Tuesday)

Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Catmaze ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Pandaty ($8.99/$11.70)

Radical Rex ($7.99/$9.99)

Wind of Shiruken ($7.99/$9.99)

Game Type DX ($5.99/$7.71)

Viki Spotter: The Farm ($4.99/$6.64: Sunday)

Kids: Zoo Puzzles ($4.99/$6.29: Monday)

Zumba Blitz ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Bandai Namco sale lasting until September 12 has Ni no Kuni II 60% off (lowest price ever), and the aforementioned "double gold coins for Splatoon 3" deal is on until September 30. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

