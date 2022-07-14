Turnip Boy Publisher Announces September Release For New Game Restless Soul

After taxes, they'll take on the other inevitability.

The publishers of Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion have decided to tackle death with their next Switch release.

Graffiti Games have announced that indie adventure Restless Soul will come to Switch on September 1. Developed by new developer Fuz Games, it stars a soul newly arrived in the afterlife that has some unfinished business in the ethereal realm.

Restless Soul combines elements of bullet-hell shooting and puzzles in its attempt to escape from Death and all of their minions.