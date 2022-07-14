We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Turnip Boy Publisher Announces September Release For New Game Restless Soul

by Donald Theriault - August 9, 2022, 9:00 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Graffiti Games

After taxes, they'll take on the other inevitability.

The publishers of Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion have decided to tackle death with their next Switch release.

Graffiti Games have announced that indie adventure Restless Soul will come to Switch on September 1. Developed by new developer Fuz Games, it stars a soul newly arrived in the afterlife that has some unfinished business in the ethereal realm.

Restless Soul combines elements of bullet-hell shooting and puzzles in its attempt to escape from Death and all of their minions.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement