Nintendo Sales Panic: March 2022 US NPD Group Results

And now we know why Alex got an inordinate amount of flack for his (correct) Rune Factory 5 review.

A slightly delayed sales survey from the NPD Group indicated a big month for Nintendo in the US market.

All data based on sales from February 27 - April 2 in dollars, unless noted otherwise. Nintendo does not offer eShop data, but other publishers have the option.

Hardware saw the Switch as the top-selling hardware of March in units, though the Xbox Series ($399/$499) was the top revenue gainer. Hardware overall was down 24% compared to 2021.

An interesting month for software saw two Nintendo-published debuts in the top 20 with Kirby and the Forgotten Land placing 3rd (trailing only Bandai Namco's Elden Ring and Sony's Gran Turismo 7 at 1 and 2), while Triangle Strategy placed 16th in the combined chart. The digital deluxe and MVP editions of MLB The Show 22 placed 4th combined: it is not clear if this includes potential Switch digital sales as the publisher there is MLB Advanced Media, who is not listed in the group of companies who submit digital sales to the NPD. Rune Factory 5 (March 22) did not reach the top 20 overall, but did double its Nintendo World Report review score in its ranking among Switch titles (9th).

Catalogue titles in the top 20 on Switch were Pokemon Legends: Arceus in 6th, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 8th, Mario Party Superstars 17th, Super Smash Bros Ultimate 18th, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons 19th. Other third party titles in the top 20 were FIFA 22 in 13th and Minecraft 14th.

The Switch top 10: