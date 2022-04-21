Nintendo Sales Party: April 2022 US NPD Group Results

"I find your lack of employee protections disturbing."

The power of intergalactic conflict carried the month of April in the latest sales survey from the NPD Group.

All sales based on dollar sales from April 3 - 30, unless otherwise indicated; Nintendo does not contribute eShop sales data for first party titles.

A tight month for the hardware race saw the Switch beat out the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 to be the best selling hardware family by units, though higher priced versions saw the Switch finish third in dollar sales. The Switch's US sales have now surpassed those of the PlayStation 4 to become the fourth best selling console in the history of NPD tracking.

For software, there were two major debuts in April for Nintendo systems: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was the top selling game of April combined, and was also the best selling game on all consoles AND Steam. It is the second best seller of 2022 thus far, trailing only Bandai Namco's Elden Ring. Nintendo Switch Sports, a $40 release with two days of sale and no digital numbers reported, still managed to place fifth in the combined chart.

Other Nintendo first party titles in the top 20: Kirby and the Forgotten Land slipped one spot to 4th, Mario Kart 8th Deluxe drove home in 8th, Pokemon Legends: Arceus was just behind in 9th, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate jumped to 14th, Animal Crossing: New Horizons planted its flag in 16th, and Mario Party Superstars rolled up an 18th place finish. For third party titles, MLB The Show 22 was 3rd combined (10th on Switch only), Minecraft 11th, and FIFA 22 12th.

The full Switch top 10: