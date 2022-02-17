Nintendo Sales Panic: February 2022 US NPD Group Results

Can the power of a god stand up to difficulty and a guy who never gets his stuff done?

It would be hard for Nintendo to top January in software sales, especially when a new game gets a New Yorker writeup, but the NPD's February sales survey at least showed a bounceback in hardware.

All data based on dollar sales from January 30 - February 26, unless otherwise noted. Digital sales are not included for Nintendo first party but can be for third parties.

In hardware, the Switch was the top seller in both dollars and units sold during the month. Although no figures were provided, the NPD confirmed that the Switch sold enough to be the best selling platform so far in 2022 periods by units (with the PS5 still leading in dollars).

Software saw Pokemon Legends Arceus, which debuted at #1 with two days of sale in January, slip to third behind Bandai Namco/From Software's Elden Ring - the largest game launch outside of Call of Duty in the last twelve months - and Sony's much-hyped Horizon: Forbidden West. Other Nintendo titles in the top 20 combined: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe maintained 8th place after the announcement of the Booster Course Pass, Mario Party Superstars 12th, Animal Crossing: New Horizons 13th, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 14th, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl in 18th, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 20th. Third parties were represented by FIFA 22 (in a fashion) 9th, Minecraft 10th, the delayed physical release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy 16th, and NBA 2k22 17th.

The Switch's top 10 sellers, aside from those in the top 20, were Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Just Dance 2022 from Ubisoft, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.