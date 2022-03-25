Episode 314: Only Review Games You Already Like

And proper folder organization tips.

Alex joins John and Neal to discuss his first run in with an angry fanbase over a negative review. This leads to a discussion of how reviews are assigned and our general thoughts behind who is qualified to review any given game. Next, the fellas quickly run through what they've been playing, such as a bunch of souls-likes and the new Switch folder options. The show wraps with a couple different listener mail questions and some more Mario Kart rankings.