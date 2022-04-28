Nintendo Downloads - April 28, 2022

Bugsnax, baby Bugsnax... Bugsnax, we don't take crap...

Things we missed last week: Gaplus (1984 Galaga sequel) joined the Archives.

It's very weird when the Nintendo first party title is the cheapest retail game of the week, but such is fate with this week's biggest release: Nintendo Switch Sports. At the very least, I'll actually need to charge the Joy-Cons I've used a grand total of zero times since getting my OLED for a few frames of bowling. The other retail title (which we reviewed last week) is Rebellion's Zombie Army 4.

The download-only space is getting me a little bit hungry as the PlayStation 5 launch title Bugsnax is finally going multiplatform on Switch, from the makers of Octodad. In terms of late arrivals, you can also grab an "ultimate edition" of classic satirical adventure The Stanley Parable. There's also the dinosaur park sim Parkasaurus - and if that hasn't been sent to the obvious location yet, it will be - and adventure title Marco & The Galaxy Dragon.

Since Golden Week in Japan starts at the end of this week, they have ALREADY loaded the release schedule to the tune of 40+ games.

North America

Switch Retail

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (US$49.99/C$63.00: Tuesday)

Cricket 22 ($49.99/$66.49)

Nintendo Switch Sports ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

OshiRabu: Waifus Oveer Husbandos + Love-Or-Die ($39.99/$53.19)

Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute ($29.99/$37.53)

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe ($24.99/$29.99: Wednesday)

Bugsnax ($24.99/$31.99)

New Terra ($24.99/$31.52)

As Far As The Eye ($24.99/$28.99)

Parkasaurus ($24.99/$27.99)

The Serpent Rogue ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Abyss Memory: Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic ($19.99/$20.99: Wednesday)

Marco & The Galaxy Dragon ($19.99/$25.43)

Arise: A Simple Story ($19.99/$25.19)

Watcher Chronicles ($19.99/$22.99)

Tasomachi: Behind The Twilight ($19.99/$22.79)

Let's Get Changed! ~Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game~ ($19.8/$not releasing)

The Sorrowvirus - A Faceless Short Story ($14.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Transiruby ($14.99/$19.94)

Turn Tack ($14.99/$18.76)

Get Packed: Couch Chaos ($14.99/$18.74)

Ping Pong Arcade ($14.99/$17.49)

Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom ($14.99: Friday/$)

West Water ($10.99/$14.99: Friday)

Gems of Magic: Dwarf's Destiny ($9.99/$12.99)

Marble Maid ($9.99/$12.99)

Light Fairytale Episode 1 ($9.99/$12.49)

Panmorphia: Awakened ($6.99/$8.99)

Dandy and Randy DX ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Nonogram Minimal ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Feral Flowers ($5/$5.50: Friday)

Waifu Impact ($4.99/$)

Whisper Trip ($4.99/$)

Cardful Planning ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Ravenous Devils ($4.99/$5.69: Friday)

Raven's Hike ($3.99/$5.31)

Soft Drift ($3.85/$4.90: Friday)

Lost Bubbles: Sweet Mates ($2.99/$3.79)

Bunny Reversi ($1.99/$2.48)

Escape Game R00M ($1.00/not releasing)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Chex Quest HD is 40% off until May 8. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (€49.99/£39.99: Tuesday)

Cricket 22 (€59.99/£53.99)

Nintendo Switch Sports (€39.99/£30.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

OshiRabu: Waifus Oveer Husbandos + Love-Or-Die (€39.99/£35.99)

Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute (€27.99/£25.19)

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (€21.99/£19.99: Wednesday)

Bugsnax (€21.99/£19)

As Far As The Eye (€20.99/£18.89)

Parkasaurus (€20.99/£18.89)

The Serpent Rogue (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Watcher Chronicles (€19.99/£19.99)

Arise: A Simple Story (€19.99/£17.99)

Tasomachi: Behind The Twilight (€16.79/£15.09: Wednesday)

Marco & The Galaxy Dragon (€16.66/£14.89)

The Sorrowvirus - A Faceless Short Story (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Ping Pong Arcade (€14.99/£13.49)

Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Transiruby (€12.49/£11.29)

Turn Tack (€12.29/£11.09)

Get Packed: Couch Chaos (€11.99/£9.99)

Ashland Dossier (€10.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

West Water (€9.99/£8.99)

Marble Maid (€9.99/£8.99)

Light Fairytale Episode 1 (€9.99/£8.99)

Gems of Magic: Dwarf's Destiny (€9.99/£7.99)

Panmorphia: Awakened (€6.99/£5.99)

Dandy and Randy DX (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)

Nonogram Minimal (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Cardful Planning (€6/£4.99: Friday)

Waifu Impact (€4.99/£4.49)

Whisper Trip (€4.99/£4.49)

Ravenous Devils (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Feral Flowers (€4.5/£3.75)

Connecto (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Lost Bubbles: Sweet Mates (€2.69/£2.39)

Bunny Reversi (€1.99/£1.79)

Japan

Handsome Sengoku: Love Over Time - New Encounter (¥7150)

Bethia: English Preparation Adventure (¥6578)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (¥6490)

Dance With Devils (¥6000)

Food Girls 2: Gourmand Civil War (¥4400)

Nintendo Switch Sports (¥4300: Friday)

OshiRabu: Waifus Oveer Husbandos + Love-Or-Die (¥4300)

Toaplan Arcade Garage: Flying Shark (¥3960)

Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute (¥2980)

Girl's Love That Begins With A Kiss (¥2970)

No!! (¥2970)

Bugsnax (¥2970)

As Far As The Eye (¥2570)

Parkasaurus (¥2570)

Marco & The Galaxy Dragon (¥2480)

Abyss Memory: Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic (¥2400)

The Serpent Rogue (¥2199: Tuesday)

Watcher Chronicles (¥2050)

Omno (¥1995)

Dark Blood Reborn (¥1990)

Let's Get Changed! ~Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game~ (¥1980)

Tasomachi: Behind The Twilight (¥1980)

Get Packed: Couch Chaos (¥1621)

Turn Tack (¥1600)

Ping Pong Arcade (¥1530)

PopSlinger (¥1500)

Save Me Mr. Tako: Definitive Edition (¥1500)

Transiruby (¥1500)

Our Ninja World (¥1450)

Smoots Golf (¥1000)

Light Fairytale Episode 1 (¥999)

Gems of Magic: Dwarf's Destiny (¥999)

Match Three Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones (¥999)

Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom (¥990)

Panmorphia: Awakened (¥860)

Cardful Planning (¥800)

Dandy and Randy DX (¥700)

Nonogram Minimal (¥700)

Feral Flowers (¥550)

Caves and Castles: Underworld (¥499)

Bleep Bloop (¥400)

Lost Bubbles: Sweet Mates (¥310)

Escape Game R00M (¥100)