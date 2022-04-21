Nintendo Downloads - April 21, 2022

No surprise that this week is apparently headlined by the crossover from hell and the latest remake in that Spaceballs parody series.

Things we missed last week: The Archives title is Namco's The Legend of Valkyrie, Indie World veteran Don't Starve Together shadowdropped on Tuesday, and Thursday saw a new platformer from Fabraz in Demon Turf: Neon Splash - also, in a ridiculous move a 2019-in-Japan visual novel collection that literally calls itself "All In One" (Taisho x Alice All In One, to be specific) was localized but the English text is PAID DLC. My brothers and sisters in Naga, that is some BS right there.

Anyway, our headliners this week are two-fold, and neither one is up my alley: an action RPG crossover of Senran Kagura and Hyperdimension Neptunia which Zach has already previewed and will be reviewing shortly, or the remake of 2008's Star Wars: The Force Unleashed because Attack of the Clones WASN'T the worst bit of Star Wars related media in the aughts. Smaller titles in the crosshairs are Roguebook, a deck builder from one of the designers of Magic the Gathering (Richard Garfield), and a couple of New Game Plus Expo announcements in Samurai Bringer and The Last Friend (the latter of which has a demo).

Japan scores big this week with the annual Konami baseball release.

North America

Switch Retail

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars (US$49.99/C$59.99: Tuesday)

MotoGP 22 ($39.99/$53.49)

Switch eShop

Dragon Caffi ($29.00/$35.99)

Roguebook ($24.99/$34.99)

Deck of Ashes ($24.99/$33.06)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed ($19.99/$26.59: Wednesday)

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles ($19.99/$28.34)

orbit.industries ($19.99/$26.59)

Funny Car Wash ($19.99/$24.99)

Ganryu 2 - Hakuma Kojiro ($19.99/$24.99)

CosmicBreak Gun & Slash ($19.9/$20.9)

Revita ($16.99/$19.49)

The Last Friend ($14.99/$20.94)

Princess and Fairytales Jigsaw Puzzles ($14.99/$19.99)

Metal Tales Overkill ($14.99/$19)

Lila's Sky Ark ($14.99/$18.75)

Anuchard ($14.99/$16.99)

Burger Bistro Story ($14/$18)

Rainbow Yggdrasil ($13.5/$12.99)

Sakura Angels ($9.99/$13.99)

Evasion From Hell ($9.99/$12.99)

Super Mega Zero ($9.99/$12.99)

Japanese Nekosama Escape -The Old Inn- ($9.99/$12.49)

Samurai Bringer ($9.99/$11.49)

Galactic Wars EX ($7.99/$)

Catana ($6.99/$8.99: Wednesday)

Wizard Mike ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Bit Orchard: Animal Valley ($6.99/$8.75: Friday)

NeonLore ($5.99/$7.65)

In The Mood ($4.99/$6.49)

Castle Formers ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Galagi Shooter ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

8 Ball Clash ($3.99/$5.31)

Horror Stories ($1.99/$2.5)

Rotund Zero ($1.99/$2.29)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: All Bethesda published games are on sale until April 29. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

MotoGP 22 (€49.99/£39.99)

Switch eShop

Roguebook (€24.99/£22.49)

Deck of Ashes (€24.99/£22.49)

Dragon Caffi (€24.39/£21.99)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Funny Car Wash (€19.99/£17.99)

orbit.industries (€19.99/£17.99)

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (€19.99/£15.99)

Ganryu 2 - Hakuma Kojiro (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Revita (€16.99/£15.29)

CosmicBreak Gun & Slash (€15.9/£14.9)

Metal Tales Overkill (€14.99/£14.99)

Lila's Sky Ark (€14.99/£13.49)

Anuchard (€14.99/£10.79)

Burger Bistro Story (€13/£11.69)

Rainbow Yggdrasil (€11.99/£10.79)

Evasion From Hell (€9.99/£9.99)

Sakura Angels (€9.99/£9.99)

Super Mega Zero (€9.99/£8.99)

Japanese Nekosama Escape -The Old Inn- (€8.99/£7.49)

Samurai Bringer (€8.19/£7.39)

Galactic Wars EX (€7.99/£7.19)

Catana (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Bit Orchard: Animal Valley (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Wizard Mike (€6.99/£5.99: Friday)

NeonLore (€5.99/£5.39)

Wild West Crops (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

In The Mood (€4.99/£4.49)

Castle Formers (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Galagi Shooter (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

8 Ball Clash (€3.99/£3.59)

Horror Stories (€1.99/£1.79)

Rotund Zero (€1.79/£1.50)

Japan

eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (¥8250)

Yomawari San (¥7678)

MotoGP 22 (¥5720)

World War Z (¥5280)

Pocky and Rocky Reshrined (¥4180)

Ginsei Mahjong DX (¥3740)

Roguebook (¥2890)

Funny Car Wash (¥2500)

Ganryu 2 - Hakuma Kojiro (¥2499)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (¥2480)

orbit.industries (¥2350)

Cthulhu Mythos RPG - The Sleeping Girl of the Miasma Sea (¥1990)

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (¥1980)

CosmicBreak Gun & Slash (¥1980)

Anuchard (¥1580)

Rainbow Yggdrasil (¥1540)

The Last Friend (¥1520)

Burger Bistro Story (¥1500)

Super Mega Zero (¥1200)

Cattch (¥999)

Evasion From Hell (¥999)

Samurai Bringer (¥980)

Catana (¥749)

Galagi Shooter (¥599)

In The Mood (¥500)

Horror Stories (¥250)

Rotund Zero (¥200)