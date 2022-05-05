Nintendo Downloads - May 5, 2022

Serendipity is when a RiffTrax game comes out on the week of Star Wars Day (May 6).

Things we missed last week: Archives release is Namco's JP/Asia only release Youkai Douchuki. Also, if someone reading this can read Japanese and has an interest in strategy RPGs, LilyDeux Black Lily Warning dropped last week and claims to be a SRPG that does not use random number generations (accuracy, critical hits) but is also Japanese-language only despite a worldwide release.

This week's release schedule kind of looks like a New Year's week: North America's total release count is as low as possible while still being double-digits, and Europe is just a slight bit busier. The week's release, perfectly timed for the Revenge of the Fifth (the Sith Orthodox Star Wars Day) is RiffTrax: The Game for those social snappy statements. Citizen Sleeper is an intriguing sci-fi RPG, and Best Month Ever! is a new entry in the burgeoning Mom genre.

There is literally NOTHING for Japan until the Archive game comes out, because it's Golden Week this week. Then again, there were SIXTY new games for Japan last week which I can confirm is a record for the region for a single week.

North America

Switch eShop

Best Month Ever! (US$19.99/C$26.59)

Citizen Sleeper ($19.99/$25.19)

Wildcat Gun Machine ($14.99/$18.99: Wednesday)

RiffTrax: The Game ($9.99/$12.99)

Casino Heaven: Slots & Bonus Games ($9.99/$12)

Super Mike: Classic Adventure Game ($9.99/$)

Ampersat ($9.99/$10.99: Friday)

Slap The Rocks ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Chefy-Chef ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

War Mines Collection ($3.99/$4.99)

p>Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Multiple Japanese publishers are throwing Golden Week sales: Sega/Atlus (until Friday) includes Shin Megami Tensei V 35% off, Square Enix (until May 12) includes 50% off Neo: The World Ends With You, Capcom (until May 16) includes 50% off Monster Hunter Rise. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

Best Month Ever! (€19.99/£17.99)

Citizen Sleeper (€19.99/£17.99)

Wildcat Gun Machine (€14.99/£12.99: Wednesday)

Super Mike: Classic Adventure Game (€9.99/£8.99)

Ampersat (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

RiffTrax: The Game (€8.99/£7.99)

Casino Heaven: Slots & Bonus Games (€7.99/£7.19)

Nirvana (€6.99/£5.99: Friday)

Slap The Rocks (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Chefy-Chef (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Fly Cat (€4.99/£3.99: Saturday)

Raven's Hike (€3.99/£3.59)

War Mines Collection (€3.99/£3.49)