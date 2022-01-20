Nintendo Switch Sports Revealed, Features Online Play For All Sports

And support for... the Ring Fit Adventure leg strap.

The Switch is getting sporty in spring.

Nintendo Switch Sports has been revealed and will be released on April 29. Six sports will be included at launch: returning sports bowling, tennis, and swordplay (known as "chambara" and featured in Wii Sports Resort), plus soccer, volleyball, and badminton. An update in the fall will add the returning golf as well.

As with the original Wii Sports, all games will feature motion control support. The Leg Strap accessory (as in Ring Fit Adventure) will be used for soccer games.

Online play with both friends and randoms will be available; an online test will be available for Switch Online subscribers on the weekend of February 18.