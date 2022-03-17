Bugsnax Coming to Switch in April

The previously PlayStation exclusive will also feature the Isle of Bigsnax update at launch.

Bugsnax is coming to Switch on April 28 alongside the major free content update The Isle of Bigsnax.

Bugsnax, a quirky snack-catching adventure game from developer Young Horses (Octodad: Dadliest Catch), previously came out on PlayStation and PC in 2020 to critical acclaim. The Switch version was largely handled in-house at Young Horses by programmer Kevin Geisler with assistance from Austin-based Enduring Games, who also helped out on the Switch ports of Doom, Doom Eternal, and Knockout City.

Geisler, who's essentially the only programmer at Young Horses, explained to us that the Switch port for Bugsnax was harder than the process for Octodad, largely because a mobile version of Octodad existed so they were able to leverage that for the Switch version. Bugsnax was a harder effort that required a lot of optimization techniques that he learned during the porting process due to the Switch's different chipset. The target resolution and framerate for the Switch is 720p and 30fps on handheld and TV.

During the porting process, he also experimented with gyro aiming but wasn't able to get it to work the right way. All in all, Geisler called the Switch port "pretty similar to the other platforms."

Bugsnax will be available for $24.99 USD on Switch with a 20% launch discount when it comes to the platform on April 28 alongside the Isle of Bigsnax content update. In case you're curious, it's also coming to Xbox Game Pass on the same day.