Nintendo Downloads - April 14, 2022

Nobody saves the time necessary to clear through a backlog.

Things we missed last week: Pac-Land (with some questionable replacement of a character for legal reasons) was in the Archives.

Originally I thought this week would be 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and a bunch of filler, but that has changed over the last week to 10 days. Don't get me wrong, 13 Sentinels is huge (and we have a review coming up ahead of the release tomorrow because YouTube algorithms are about as functional as I am the week before my vacation), but two late entries are hitting in Nobody Saves The World and the localization of Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness. (The latter being especially important because the original is on its last days of availability.)

Jordan reviewed the Taito Milestones collection yesterday, because who puts their review embargoes on a SUNDAY I mean seriously... and you can also manage a cat cafe if you're in the mood for it.

Also shout out to Koei Tecmo in Japan who have somehow managed to release four annual sequels to a game that is itself a sequel.

North America

Switch Retail

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Taito Milestones ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Nobody Saves The World ($24.99/$29.99)

Blast Brigade vs The Evil Legion of Dr. Cread ($19.99/$26.59: Wednesday)

Tormented Souls ($19.99/$26.59)

Toodee and Topdee ($19.99/$25.74)

Sockventure ($19.99/$24.99)

Rotund Rebound ($19.99/$22.79)

Cat Cafe Manager ($19.99/$21.99)

Defend the Rook ($17.99/$20.49)

Bush Hockey League ($15.99/$19.99)

Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 ($15.49/$18.99: Friday)

Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness ($14.99/$18.99)

Lumberhill ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)

Formula Retro Racing ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Urban Cards ($14.95/$19.95)

Moorhuhn Jump and Run 'Traps and Treasurs 2' ($12.99/$17.25)

Pinball Freedom ($9.99/$12.50)

RUN: The World In-Between ($9.99/$10.99)

Flower Shop: Summer in Fairbrook ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Pad of Time ($7.99/$10.00: Wednesday)

Inner Voices ($7.99/$9.49)

Labyrinth of the Chaka King ($7.00/not releasing)

Death Park II ($6.99/$9.99)

Robo Wars ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Pretty Girls Rivers ($5.99/$7.49)

Double Shot Gals ($4.99/$6.99: Monday)

Wild West Crops ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

A Sketchbook About Her Sun ($4.99/$6.23: Friday)

Pixel Game Maker Series Oma2ri Adventure ($4.95/$6.22)

Shooting Star Island ($4.90/$6.19)

Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats ($3.99/$5.31)

Bunny Mahjo ($2.99/$3.80)

Air Hockey Puzzles ($2.99/$3.75)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Sega Genesis/Master System Picross is on sale until the 22nd. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Bibi & Tina - New Adventures With Horses (€29.99/£26.99)

Switch eShop

Taito Milestones (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Nobody Saves The World (€24.99/£22.49)

Blast Brigade vs The Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Tormented Souls (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)

Rotund Rebound (€17.99/£15.99: Wednesday)

Cat Cafe Manager (€19.99/£18.99)

Toodee and Topdee (€19.99/£17.99)

Sockventure (€19.99/£17.99)

Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 (€15.49/£13.99: Friday)

Bush Hockey League (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Defend the Rook (€14.99/£14.99)

Urban Cards (€14.95/£19.95)

Formula Retro Racing (€12.99/£11.99: Friday)

Moorhuhn Jump and Run 'Traps and Treasurs 2' (€12.49/£11.29)

Lumberhill (€12.49/£12.29: Friday)

RUN: The World In-Between (€9.99/£8.99)

Flower Shop: Summer in Fairbrook (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Pinball Freedom (€9/£8.09)

Pad of Time (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Inner Voices (€7.99/£6.99)

Labyrinth of the Chaka King (€6.31/£5.69)

Robo Wars (€6.99/£5.99: Friday)

Death Park II (€5.99/£5.99)

Pretty Girls Rivers (€5.99/£5.49)

A Sketchbook About Her Sun (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Shooting Star Island (€4.9/£4.39)

Pixel Game Maker Series Oma2ri Adventure (€4.49/£4.09)

Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats (€3.99/£3.59)

Bunny Mahjo (€2.99/£2.69)

Air Hockey Puzzles (€2.99/£2.69)

Cover Fire: Online Shooting Game (free to start)

Japan

Winning Post 9 2022 (¥8580)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (¥7678)

Battle Spirits: Connected Battlers (¥7678)

Nobody Saves The World (¥2640)

Sockventure (¥2299)

Staxel (¥2200)

Toodee and Topdee (¥2160)

Cat Cafe Manager (¥2080)

Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood (¥2000)

Rotund Rebound (¥1980)

Cars Puzzles Game (¥1924)

Defend the Rook (¥1840)

Formula Retro Racing (¥1800)

Lumberhill (¥1520: Friday)

Pinball Freedom (¥1150)

Escape From A Room With Sturdy Doors (¥990)

Inner Voices (¥949)

Labyrinth of the Chaka King (¥820)

Mushamsha Line (¥799)

Death Park II (¥699)

Pixel Game Maker Series Oma2ri Adventure (¥600)

Pretty Girls Rivers (¥600)

Micro Stunt Machina (¥599)

Shooting Star Island (¥569)

GUNGUNGUN (¥500)

Radioactive Dwarfs: Evil from the Sewers (¥499)