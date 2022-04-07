Nintendo Downloads - April 7, 2022

Do you want to hear the awful truth about the work culture at the LEGO Star Wars developers, or do you just want to sock some dingers?

Things we missed last week: Not only did North America get Empire City: 1931, but Wonder Momo also came home (probably drunk). As well, SNK's Big Bang Pro Wrestling (no, Diamond Dallas Page is not in it) joined the Neo Geo Pocket Color collection.

For this week, we have quite a few games vying for that top slot so I'm going to invoke executive privilege and give the honor to Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. It's not just because we gave MLB the rub last week, nor is it entirely due to the crunch culture at Lego Star Wars's developer which actually led to the term "PTTSD", but also because we have the first honest-to-Arceus rerelease of a Satellivew game (the included Radical Dreamers)... ever? Certainly in my living memory.

Other items of possible import this week: The House of the Dead remake (from Forever Entertainment, for some reason) is finally coming, Humble Bundle is bringing in a case from the Chinatown Detective Agency, and Frogwares continues to hang out at 221B Baker St with Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter.

Speaking of possible imports, Japan is not only getting another remake in the Department Heaven series with Knights in the Nightmare, but Metal Max is getting a canine-focused spinoff as well.

North America

Switch Retail

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)

MLB The Show 22 ($59.99/$79.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Outbreak: Contagious Memories ($29.99/$: Wednesday)

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter ($29.99/$39)

Bibi & Tina - New Adventures With Horses ($29.99/$37.79)

Chinatown Detective Agency ($24.99/$33.24)

The House of the Dead: Remake ($24.99/$29.99)

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition ($19.99/$26.99)

Happy's Humble Burger Farm ($19.99/$24.99)

Traditional Braves ($19.99/$23.99)

Cars Puzzles Game ($14.99/$20)

Kombinera ($14.99/$17.49)

Astrodogs ($12.99/$14.99: Friday)

Red White Yellow Zinger ($12/$16)

Dashing Dodgems ($11.99/$15.31: Monday)

Mokoko X ($11.49/$14.49)

World Of One ($9.99/$not releasing: Friday)

Slipstream ($9.99/$12.68)

Z-Warp ($6.99/$8.99: Wednesday)

Axolotl ($6.99/$7.99: Saturday)

Spingram ($4.99/$6.99)

Radioactive Dwarfs: Evil From The Sewers ($4.99/$5.99)

Micro Stunt Machina ($4.99/$5.99: Saturday)

3D Box Sokoban ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Calm Colors ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Worm Run ($2.99/$3.99: Wednesday)

Floating Farmer ($2.99/$3.99)

Rocket Cows ($0.99/$1.32: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Similar to Capcom's from a couple of weeks ago, Sega/Atlus are holding a 3DS closeout sale until April 17 with items including $8 Persona Q and $10 Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

MLB The Show 22 (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Outbreak: Contagious Memories (€29.99/£26.99: Wednesday)

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter (€29.99/£25.99)

The House of the Dead: Remake (€24.99/£22.49)

Chinatown Detective Agency (€24.99/£19.99)

Happy's Humble Burger Farm (€19.99/£17.99)

Traditional Braves (€19.99/£17.99)

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (€19.99/£15.99)

Cars Puzzles Game (€14.99/£13.49)

Urban Cards (€14.99/£13.49)

Kombinera (€14.99/£11.39)

Astrodogs (€12.99/£11.70: Friday)

Dashing Dodgems (€11.99/£10.79: Monday)

Mokoko X (€11.49/£8.99)

Red White Yellow Zinger (€11/£9.89)

Slipstream (€8.99/£7.99)

Z-Warp (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Axolotl (€6.99/£6.99: Saturday)

Boreal Tenebrae (€6.99/£5.99)

Radioactive Dwarfs: Evil From The Sewers (€4.99/£4.49)

Spingram (€4.99/£4.99)

Micro Stunt Machina (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

Double Shot Gals (€4.99/£4.99)

3D Box Sokoban (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Calm Colors (€3.99/£3.39: Friday)

Worm Run (€2.99/£2.99: Wednesday)

Floating Farmer (€2.99/£2.69)

Rocket Cows (€0.99/£0.99: Friday)

Japan

MLB The Show 22 (¥7590)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (¥6380)

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (¥3520)

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter (¥3650)

Metal Dogs (¥2970)

Knights in the Nightmare (¥2860)

The House of the Dead: Remake (¥2599)

Chinatown Detective Agency (¥2570)

Happy's Humble Burger Farm (¥2299)

Traditional Braves (¥1980)

Kombinera (¥1520)

Astrodogs (¥1499)

Red White Yellow Zinger (¥1400)

Mokoko X (¥1299)

Boreal Tenebrae (¥799)

Music Racer (¥780)

Z-Warp (¥700)

3D Box Sokoban (¥399)

Worm Run (¥349)