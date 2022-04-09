Episode 766: Who Owns Your Pac-Mom?

Is she available?

This week everything goes fine. James talks a little Forza Horizon 5 and Triangle Strategy. Guillamue finished Final Fantasy XII and like Greg is playing some Kirby and the Forgotten Land. He even has time to talk about Zuma, which is now back via back-compatibility. Jon finished off Grand Theft Auto V, and has some thoughts on playing Monster Hunter Rise as we await Sunbreak. Greg even has some impressions of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition.

Everything is normal, even this very-normal tweet from a PR account.

Original Producer of Chrono Cross Hiromichi Tanaka would like to share the following message with you to commemorate today's release of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. pic.twitter.com/jXgLLGCf0d — Chrono Cross (@chronogame) April 7, 2022

The sound you're hearing is me rhythmically slapping the back of my right hand into the palm of my left, to emphasize how normal all of this is.

After a break we have a normal listener mail segment. We answer questions about this very normal valuation history for Devil's Third, about what we've learned from games, and if we've ever succumb to video game hype. You can send your very normal questions to our very normal inbox.