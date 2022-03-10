Nobody Saves The World Conquering eShop On April 14

In this case, we mean "nobody" in the "malleable shell" sense.

The first online multiplayer game from a prominent independent developer is about to slam into the Switch.

Drinkbox Studios's Nobody Saves The World, a top-down procedurally-generated RPG that launched on the Xbox Series/One and PC earlier this year, has confirmed an April 14 release for Switch. It is also the first Drinkbox game to have online multiplayer support.

Players play as a character named Nobody, who wields a wand that allows them to transform into one of fifteen forms that can be combined into multiple forms.