We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Mobi

Mario Golf Plays Through N64 Library On April 15

by Donald Theriault - April 6, 2022, 9:05 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

And lo, the count drops to 2.

The next game for NSO Expansion Pack subscribers will hit the links.

Mario Golf 64 has been revealed for release next Friday (April 15) in an update to the N64 library. The 1999 multiplayer title leaves only Pokemon Snap and Kirby 64 as promised N64 games for the library.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement