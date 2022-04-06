Mario Golf Plays Through N64 Library On April 15

And lo, the count drops to 2.
The next game for NSO Expansion Pack subscribers will hit the links.
Mario Golf 64 has been revealed for release next Friday (April 15) in an update to the N64 library. The 1999 multiplayer title leaves only Pokemon Snap and Kirby 64 as promised N64 games for the library.
Get into the swing! ⛳— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2022
Tee off with Mario and friends when Mario Golf comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 4/15. #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/bB4ujaj59F