Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp Delayed Due To Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

by Donald Theriault - March 9, 2022, 9:19 am EST
Source: Nintendo

Given that Nintendo went dark on social media for a week...

It's probably not a good time for a land war anywhere, and Nintendo has reacted appropriately with the Advance Wars remake collection.

Nintendo have confirmed the delay of Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp today in a Twitter post. No new date was given, with the request to "stay tuned for updates".

The WayForward-developed strategy collection was originally slated to release on December 3, 2021 before a prior delay announcement, and was confirmed for April 8 in the last Nintendo Direct - all advertising by Nintendo was stopped after Russia began their invasion of the Ukraine. The first localization of Advance Wars 1 has an infamous release of its own, launching on September 10, 2001.

