Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp Delayed Due To Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Given that Nintendo went dark on social media for a week...

It's probably not a good time for a land war anywhere, and Nintendo has reacted appropriately with the Advance Wars remake collection.

Nintendo have confirmed the delay of Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp today in a Twitter post. No new date was given, with the request to "stay tuned for updates".

In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on April 8th. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 9, 2022

The WayForward-developed strategy collection was originally slated to release on December 3, 2021 before a prior delay announcement, and was confirmed for April 8 in the last Nintendo Direct - all advertising by Nintendo was stopped after Russia began their invasion of the Ukraine. The first localization of Advance Wars 1 has an infamous release of its own, launching on September 10, 2001.