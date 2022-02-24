We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Humble Games Reveals Monaco 2 and Much More

by Neal Ronaghan - March 17, 2022, 11:00 am EDT

While not all is confirmed for Switch, here's hoping the branching musical, Souls-like Metroidvania, and rhythm RPG come Nintendo's way.

Humble Games revealed nine new games coming to their growing stable of games, including Monaco 2 (sequel to multiplayer heist game Monaco) and branching musical RPG Stray Gods (formerly known as the Kickstarter project Chorus). Check below for a full list of the latest additions to Humble's publishing lineup.

  • Monaco 2 brings back the original game's creator Andy Schatz and Pocketwatch Games to bring more heist action. While platforms weren't confirmed, the original Monaco is available on Switch.
  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is the new name for Chorus, a previously crowd-funded game headlined by ex-BioWare writer David Gaider. The branching musical features music from Ausin Wintory and voice direction from Troy Baker.
  • Another crowd-funded success that Humble is publishing is Coral Island, a farm sim game from Stairway Games that is planned for a Switch release when it comes out.
  • Infinite Guitars is a rad-looking RPG that features rhythm combat and guitar solos.
  • The throwback adventure game Chinatown Detective Agency is coming to Switch on April 7.
  • Currently only announced for PC is Moonscars, a Souls-like platformer with lots of dark visual style from the developer Black Mermaid. It's due out on PC this summer.
  • Another PC-only game (for now) is Ghost Song, a mysterious exploration-heavy game (I tried to not say Metroidvania but like you know what it is) from developer Old Moon.
  • The survival horror game Signalis is only announced for PC and Xbox One and is due out in fall 2022.
  • Turn-based tactical game The Iron Oath is coming to Steam Early Access on April 19 and as of now has no official Switch plans.
