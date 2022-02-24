Humble Games Reveals Monaco 2 and Much More

While not all is confirmed for Switch, here's hoping the branching musical, Souls-like Metroidvania, and rhythm RPG come Nintendo's way.
Humble Games revealed nine new games coming to their growing stable of games, including Monaco 2 (sequel to multiplayer heist game Monaco) and branching musical RPG Stray Gods (formerly known as the Kickstarter project Chorus). Check below for a full list of the latest additions to Humble's publishing lineup.
- Monaco 2 brings back the original game's creator Andy Schatz and Pocketwatch Games to bring more heist action. While platforms weren't confirmed, the original Monaco is available on Switch.
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is the new name for Chorus, a previously crowd-funded game headlined by ex-BioWare writer David Gaider. The branching musical features music from Ausin Wintory and voice direction from Troy Baker.
- Another crowd-funded success that Humble is publishing is Coral Island, a farm sim game from Stairway Games that is planned for a Switch release when it comes out.
- Infinite Guitars is a rad-looking RPG that features rhythm combat and guitar solos.
- The throwback adventure game Chinatown Detective Agency is coming to Switch on April 7.
- Currently only announced for PC is Moonscars, a Souls-like platformer with lots of dark visual style from the developer Black Mermaid. It's due out on PC this summer.
- Another PC-only game (for now) is Ghost Song, a mysterious exploration-heavy game (I tried to not say Metroidvania but like you know what it is) from developer Old Moon.
- The survival horror game Signalis is only announced for PC and Xbox One and is due out in fall 2022.
- Turn-based tactical game The Iron Oath is coming to Steam Early Access on April 19 and as of now has no official Switch plans.