Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Enters Switch Dimension April 7

I played too much of Trigger to... wait, RADICAL DREAMERS?

The Switch is about to do a lot of dimension hopping.

A remastered version of Chrono Cross, the 2000 PS1 RPG with a unique battle system and more than 40 characters depending on character choices, will launch on Switch April 7. Digital preorders are now available, and the game will be $19.99 US.

Included in the package will be Radical Dreamers, the mid-1990s visual novel whose plot inspired Chrono Cross's: it was originally made available on the Satellaview subscription service for the Super Famicom. Its inclusion is the first time the story has ever been officially translated, as well as the first Satellaview re-release in memory.