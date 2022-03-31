Nintendo Downloads - March 31, 2022

Brought to you by PLAKATA and other synonyms for home runs.

Things we missed last week: Turns out not only did North America not get an Archives release at all, the Archives ended up dropping Empire City: 1931 rather than Wonder Momo. Don't worry, we're also confused.

Since sports is top of mind at the news desk (holy crap we're going to the World Cup for the first time since I could barely walk), Game of the Week honors go to the... mother****er, that's one pricey digital deluxe edition for MLB The Show. Still, if you actually WANT the regular season to start when it was intended, you can dive in on Switch this Friday if you're willing to pony up roughly a third of Mike Trout's contract. The only other major release this week is another FuRyu/NISA joint in Crystar.

On the smaller front, which is actually kind of light for "last week of a quarter", we get cat sim Catie in Meowmeowland, and a destruction RPG in Dysmantle. (Meanwhile, Japan gets something called "Break School Simulator", which sounds like it's in a similar vein.)

North America

Switch Retail

MLB The Show 22 (Digitial Deluxe) (US$99.99/C$129.99: Friday)

Crystar ($49.99/$59.99: Tuesday)

WRC 10 The Official Game ($49.99/$59.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Agent Intercept ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Dysmantle ($19.99/$25.90)

Ikai ($14.99/$19.94: Tuesday)

Take Off - The Flight Simulator ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)

Catie in Meowmeowland ($14.99/$16.99: Wednesday)

The Card: Perfect Collection ($14.99/$19.94)

Princess Farmer ($14.99/$18.99)

Dieselpunk Wars ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

9 Clues: The Secret of Serpent Creek ($14.99: Friday)

Super Clown: Lost Diamonds ($14.50: Saturday)

Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between ($12.99/$14.49)

Cosplay Love! Enchanted Princess ($11.99/$15.30)

Red Wings: Aerican Aces ($11.99/$15.99)

Vengeful Heart ($9.99: Tuesday)

Marble Maid ($9.99/$12.99)

Aaron - The Little Detective ($9.99/$13.29: Saturday)

Chubby Cat ($9.99: Saturday)

Flat Kingdom: Paper's Cut Edition ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Super Cyborg ($6.99/$9.30: Friday)

Wizard Mike ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Richy's Nightmares ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

My Coloring Book 2 ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Broken Pipe ($3.99/$5.00)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: This War of Mine is... wait, is this even legal now?... 95% off until April 17. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

MLB The Show 22 (Digitial Deluxe) (€99.99/£89.99: Friday)

Crystar (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Agent Intercept (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)

Dysmantle (€19.99/£17.99)

Dieselpunk Wars (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Ikai (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Take Off - The Flight Simulator (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

The Card: Perfect Collection (€14.99/£13.49)

9 Clues: The Secret of Serpent Creek (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between (€12.99/£10.80)

Catie in Meowmeowland (€11.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

Red Wings: Aerican Aces (€11.99/£10.79)

Cosplay Love! Enchanted Princess (€10.61/£8.83)

Vengeful Heart (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Marble Maid (€9.99/£8.99)

Aaron - The Little Detective (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Chubby Cat (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Super Clown: Lost Diamonds (€9.5/£8.49: Saturday)

Bridge Builder Racer (€8.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Flat Kingdom: Paper's Cut Edition (€7.99/£7.99)

Super Cyborg (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Richy's Nightmares (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

My Coloring Book 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Japan

MLB The Show 22 (Digitial Deluxe) (¥10890: Friday)

After School Cinderella (¥7810)

Birshana Senki -Kazuki's Wind- (¥7150)

Fantastic Girl War -Dream of the Stray Dreamer- (¥4950)

Kiss Ato -Kiss Will Change My Relationship With You- (¥3980)

Kiss Bell -The Bell of the Promise- (¥3980)

Landing Hero Haneda x 787 (¥3980)

Stonefly (¥2970)

Agent Intercept (¥2350)

Absolute Hero Remodeling Plan (¥2179)

Phantom Kingdom (¥2178)

Conan Chop Chop (¥2090)

The Card: Perfect Collection (¥2000)

Break School Simulator (¥1980)

Stapler -Hold Me And Snatch My Kiss- (¥1980)

Take Off - The Flight Simulator (¥1950)

Terrorbane (¥1640: Friday)

Red Wings: Aerican Aces (¥1495)

Cosplay Love! Enchanted Princess (¥1280)

Street Cats Race (¥1000)

Gems of Magic: Lost Family (¥999)

Hyper Drone X (¥980)

Loose Theater Classic (¥980)

Niko and the Cubic Curse (¥599)

Richy's Nightmares (¥549)