Switch Online Expansion Pass To Add Banjo-Kazooie In January

by Donald Theriault - December 10, 2021, 6:36 am EST
Source: Nintendo UK

Start the new year with a positively restrained take on the collectathon.

After today's release of Paper Mario, the next game up for the Expansion Pack will be a bit more furry.

Nintendo UK have tweeted that 1998's Banjo-Kazooie will be the next game to be added to the N64 library of the pack. No specific date was given beyond "January".

Banjo-Kazooie was considered the surprise of the second wave of N64 titles when they were announced in September, as a Rare property owned by Microsoft: it has only been re-released previously in the form of a 2008 Xbox Live Arcade port that was later included in the 2015 Rare Replay compilation for the Xbox One.

