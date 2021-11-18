Switch Online Expansion Pass To Add Banjo-Kazooie In January

Start the new year with a positively restrained take on the collectathon.

After today's release of Paper Mario, the next game up for the Expansion Pack will be a bit more furry.

Nintendo UK have tweeted that 1998's Banjo-Kazooie will be the next game to be added to the N64 library of the pack. No specific date was given beyond "January".

Guh-huh! Head to Spiral Mountain when Banjo-Kazooie joins the Nintendo 64 games line-up available to #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members in January! pic.twitter.com/PbJ4H5gGB6 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) December 10, 2021

Banjo-Kazooie was considered the surprise of the second wave of N64 titles when they were announced in September, as a Rare property owned by Microsoft: it has only been re-released previously in the form of a 2008 Xbox Live Arcade port that was later included in the 2015 Rare Replay compilation for the Xbox One.