We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Video
Switch

Banjo-Kazooie - A Tech and Design Masterpiece on Three Systems

by John Rairdin - January 24, 2022, 12:25 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

Switch VS Xbox Series X VS Nintendo 64

With Banjo-Kazooie arriving on Switch, there are now three official versions of this iconic game. How has each improved on the original? And what's the best way to play in 2022?

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement