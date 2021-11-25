We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Genesis Library In Switch Online Expansion Pass Drops Five New Games

by Donald Theriault - December 16, 2021, 8:35 pm EST
Source: Nintendo

RISE FWOM YOUR GWAVE

Sega apparently does what Nintendoes a fifth of.

A new update for the Genesis app available for subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass has dropped five new games into the app. The games are the same for both the West and Japan: RPG Sword of Vermillion, shooter Thunder Force II, originally bundled brawler Altered Beast, early roguelike ToeJam & Earl, and action platformer / original Radio Free Nintendo Retroactive title Dynamite Headdy.

Genesis titles did not have a second wave announced in the September Nintendo Direct.

Talkback

Shecky1 hour ago

Toe Jam and Earl keeps getting legs... good game that would benefit from the save states of an emulator due to its length.  Do any of the genesis games support 4 players?  I would love to see General Chaos, or some of the other EA sports games that utilized the 4 port adapter.

BeautifulShy48 minutes ago

I played Altered Beast do much in the arcades growing up.  It was fun. 

