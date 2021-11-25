Genesis Library In Switch Online Expansion Pass Drops Five New Games

RISE FWOM YOUR GWAVE

Sega apparently does what Nintendoes a fifth of.

A new update for the Genesis app available for subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass has dropped five new games into the app. The games are the same for both the West and Japan: RPG Sword of Vermillion, shooter Thunder Force II, originally bundled brawler Altered Beast, early roguelike ToeJam & Earl, and action platformer / original Radio Free Nintendo Retroactive title Dynamite Headdy.

Genesis titles did not have a second wave announced in the September Nintendo Direct.