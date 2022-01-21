Episode 305: The Cleansing of Activision

The beast grows more powerful by the day but let's hear what it has to say.

We sent Neal on a very important quest, so John is joined instead by Alex de Freitas and Matthew Zawodniak. Matt and Alex will be joining us on our 3D Zelda Game Club so John asks them to run through their current 3D Zelda rankings. Next, as if in response to John's comment last week that it's a slow time of year for news, Microsoft is spreading out in all directions. Microsoft owned Banjo-Kazooie arrives on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, but that isn't the biggest news. Microsoft has also purchased Activision Blizzard King and so the gang discusses what this could mean for the future.