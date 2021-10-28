Massive European eShop Black Friday Sale Now Underway

...can we just ask you to check your wishlist and be done with it?

Nintendo has kicked off their Black Friday offers in Europe and Australia with an absolutely gigantic sale.

The eShop update a few moments ago has brought with it more than 1000 new titles on sale around "Black Friday". Several Nintendo first party published games - notably Bravely Default II, Astral Chain, and Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition - are 33% off, and other publishers including Capcom, Bandai Namco, and Electronic Arts are also on board. The sale will end on 30 November.

As of press time, Nintendo of America has not announced a similar sale, though they traditionally have a sale announced closer to Black Friday (2020's came on the preceding Monday, while 2019's began on the Wednesday before).

An updating list of titles in the sale can be found on Vooks: note that prices quoted there are in Australian dollars, though the percentage discounts will be similar for European and UK players.