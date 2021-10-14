Nintendo Reveals Black Friday Discount Games For North America Along With Returning System Bundle

No OLED deals this year from the big N.

Nintendo of America has announced their plans for the annual rendition of late stage capitalism known as Black Friday.

The standard Black Friday hardware bundle will return for the week of November 21 (Sunday), with a Switch system, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three month individual Switch Online membership for US$299. As with last year's, this will use the 2019-revision of the Switch (increased battery life).

Software appears to be the focus this year, as Nintendo have announced discounts on a dozen titles. Mario Kart Home Circuit will be $40 off, Ring Fit Adventure will be $25 off, and the following titles will be $20 off during the same week:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Super Mario Maker 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Splatoon 2

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Kirby Star Allies

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Astral Chain

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Nintendo of Canada's Black Friday sale makes the following changes: