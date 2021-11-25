Nintendo Downloads - November 25, 2021

Let's face it, we know what you're here for.

In a week that's totally devoted to the sale that has already kicked off in Europe and will hopefully start a few hours away from starting in North America, there are a few new releases to talk about. The big one for me is DoDonPachi Resurrection from the eternally popular bullet hell franchise, with The Man also stepping up to provide Death's Door from Devolver Digital.

Poker Club from Ripstone, the super-polished looking poker title from Ripstone is also dropping this week, along with Date Night Bowling from Serenity Forge (Doki Doki Literature Club+). Also, the newest Doctor Who game which has been teased for a couple of months is supposedly hitting this week... and if it doesn't, I'm tempted to slap a cancelled tag on it.

North America

Switch Retail

Let's Sing 2022 (US$39.99/C$53.49: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

My Universe: Puppies And Kittens ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Asterix & Obelisk: Slap Them All ($29.99/$39.99)

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality ($24.99/$32.99)

Poker Club ($21.99/$34.99: Wednesday)

Death's Door ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

DoDonPachi Resurrection ($19.99/$26.59)

Deeeer Simulator ($19.99/$26.59)

Real Boxing 2 ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Little Bug ($12.99/$17.28: Friday)

Starlight Shores ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Date Night Bowling ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Cabin Fever ($9.99/$11.49: Friday)

FarmQuest ($9.99/$13.29: Saturday)

Drizzlepath: Deja Vu ($6.99/$8.99: Wednesday)

Puzzle Frenzy ($4.99/$6.64)

Shiro ($4.99/$6.50)

RoboShark Rampage ($4.99/$: not releasing)

Night Lights ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

#1 Sudokus ($3.99/$4.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Double Dragon and Kunio-Kun Bundle is 75% off until November 30, and Nintendo is expected to initiate a Black Friday sale by noon ET Wednesday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Let's Sing 2022 (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Poker Club (€21.99/£19.99)

Death's Door (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

DoDonPachi Resurrection (€16.99/£15.29)

Deeeer Simulator (€16.79/£15.09: Wednesday)

Little Bug (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Date Night Bowling (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Cabin Fever (€9.99/£7.49: Friday)

FarmQuest (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Drizzlepath: Deja Vu (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Night Lights (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

#1 Sudokus (€3.99/£3.99)

Japan

Furuki's SS (¥8360)

Asatsugutori (¥7678)

Parfait Remake (¥7370)

eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball Pocket R (¥5995)

Let's Sing 2022 (¥4450)

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality (¥2900)

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows (¥2790)

DoDonPachi Resurrection (¥2050)

Death's Door (¥2050)

A Gummy's Life (¥2000)

Deeeer Simulator (¥1980)

Clan N (¥1499)

Little Bug (¥1499)

FarmQuest (¥1199)

Clay Skeet Shooting (¥599)

Shiro (¥590)

Whiskey Mafia: Leo's Family (¥549)

Red Square Escape 2 (¥399)