Nintendo Downloads - December 2, 2021

Puhuhuhu~!

Well, it's now the week of hope (or despair, depending on your choices) as the Danganronpa Decadence collection is split up for individual release on the eShop this Friday. All four of them. There is a preorder discount for all four of them... and we'll have more on why this is important shortly. (Reviews for them will be out later in the week.) The other major title is a Nintendo first party game - which was to be two, but Advance Wars got delayed, so we got Big Brain Academy instead. Meanwhile, the week of my BS is actually kicking off Thursday with Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani from Aksys, and we get an enhanced 3DS title with Disney Magical World 2 (a magical world for me being one where Disney doesn't exist).

The eShop headliners are the bullet hell RPG Archvale and adventure title Miracle Snack Shop, with the oddest title of the week (and the one that is definitely not related to the head-asplodey movie) is Mind Scanners.

North America

Switch Retail

Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani (US$49.99/C$66.49)

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony ($29.99/$39.89: Friday)

Miracle Snack Shop ($19.99/$26.59)

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp ($19.99/$26.59: Friday)

Mind Scanners ($16.99/$22.60: Tuesday)

The Kids We Were ($15.99/$19.99)

Ghost Sync ($14.99/$20.99)

Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature ($14.99/$19.99)

Archvale ($14.99/$19.94)

Castle on the Coast ($14.99/$19.94)

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)

Paradise Lost ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)

Guardian of Lore ($13.99/$18.61: Monday)

Construction Site Driver ($13.99/$18.61: Friday)

Monobot ($12.99/$17.50)

Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders ($12.99/$17.28: Friday)

World Quiz ($9.99/$13.29)

6Souls ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire Blue/Green ($5.99 ea/$7.99 ea)

Tank De La Muerta ($4.99/$6.64: Tuesday)

Word Forward ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Football Battle ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Europe

Switch Retail

Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani (€49.99/£44.99)

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Beyond a Steel Sky (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

My Universe - Doctors & Nurses (€39.99/£34.99)

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Unreal Life (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Clockwork Aquario (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Miracle Snack Shop (€17.29/£15.59)

Castle on the Coast (€14.99/£13.49)

Ghost Sync (€14.99/£13.49)

Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature (€14.99/£12.99)

Archvale (€14.99/£11.99)

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Paradise Lost (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Mind Scanners (€13.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

The Kids We Were (€13.99/£12.59: Wednesday)

Construction Site Driver (€13.99/£12.59: Friday)

Beastie Bay DX (€13/£11.69: Wednesday)

Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Monobot (€10.99/£9.99)

World Quiz (€9.99/£8.99)

Splotches (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

6Souls (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Word Forward (€6/£4.99: Friday)

9-Ball Pocket (€5.99/£5.39: Monday)

Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire Blue/Green (€5.99 ea/£5.49 ea)

Tank De La Muerta (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Football Battle (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (¥5478)

Sumikko Gurashi Movie World (¥5280)

Angry Alligator (¥4180)

Beyond a Steel Sky (¥3999)

Clockwork Aquario (¥3828)

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain (¥3200: Friday)

Miracle Snack Shop (¥2178)

The Forbidden Arts (¥1999)

The Kids We Were (¥1800)

Castle on the Coast (¥1750)

Paradise Lost (¥1650)

Pioneer Survival Island DX (¥1500)

Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature (¥1499)

5 Nate+ (¥1490)

Monobot (¥1399)

Ghost Sync (¥1320)

RazerWire: Nanowars (¥1199)

Meteoroids (¥1100)

Him & Her 3 (¥1000: Friday)

Krystopia (¥899)

6Souls (¥799: Friday)

Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire Blue/Green (¥600 ea)