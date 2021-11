Perfect for our launch day SMT V stream tomorrow.

It's now possible to see NWR TV on Twitch on the Switch.

A Twitch viewing app has now been added to the eShop as a free download. Currently, it only supports viewing of existing channels and cannot be used for live streaming directly from the console.

Streaming apps have been added to the Switch at a pace of approximately one a year, with Twitch joining Hulu (Plus), Youtube, and anime streaming service Funimation.