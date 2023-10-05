Switch Twitch App To End Service On January 31

And if you're like most of the staff, you're thinking "wait, there was a Twitch app for the Switch"?

One of the more recent streaming apps on Switch is about to breathe its last.

A notice was posted today confirming that the Switch's Twitch application will no longer be available after January 31, 2024. No reason was given for the shutdown.

The Twitch app was released on Remembrance Day 2021, though recent layoff rounds at Twitch itself have apparently reduced the staff that would support the Switch version.