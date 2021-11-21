Episode 748: Don't Say Massage, Don't Say Massage, Don't Say Massage

Tokyo deep tissue.

Quick article this week because it's already horrifyingly late, and you don't read it anyway.

New Business:

Greg, with Gui: Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei V Guillaume: Ys Origin

Ys Origin James: Forza Horizon 5

Email:

How we would spend $1 billion on "expanding frameworks?"

How does Twitch changes the tubtime game?

What to include in a Direct?

A quick programming note, it is likely we'll be taking next week off. If we don't, consider it a surprise. As always, we ask you send us your questions.