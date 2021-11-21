We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Radio Free Nintendo
Switch

Episode 748: Don't Say Massage, Don't Say Massage, Don't Say Massage

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, and Guillaume Veillette - November 21, 2021, 11:02 pm EST
Total comments: 2

Tokyo deep tissue.

Quick article this week because it's already horrifyingly late, and you don't read it anyway.

New Business:

  • Greg, with Gui: Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Guillaume: Ys Origin
  • James: Forza Horizon 5

Email:

  • How we would spend $1 billion on "expanding frameworks?"
  • How does Twitch changes the tubtime game?
  • What to include in a Direct?

A quick programming note, it is likely we'll be taking next week off. If we don't, consider it a surprise. As always, we ask you send us your questions.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.

This episode's ending music is Ai no Uta from Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Performance by Strawberry Flower. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer8 hours ago

I think as the current Mafia game suggests, I do read your articles.

TOPHATANT1232 hours ago

Disappointed to hear that Nintendo will be investing in visual content. Really pulling for that Kirby audio drama poyo

Another great ending song this week

