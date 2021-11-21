Episode 748: Don't Say Massage, Don't Say Massage, Don't Say Massage

Tokyo deep tissue.
Quick article this week because it's already horrifyingly late, and you don't read it anyway.
New Business:
- Greg, with Gui: Shin Megami Tensei V
- Guillaume: Ys Origin
- James: Forza Horizon 5
Email:
- How we would spend $1 billion on "expanding frameworks?"
- How does Twitch changes the tubtime game?
- What to include in a Direct?
A quick programming note, it is likely we'll be taking next week off. If we don't, consider it a surprise. As always, we ask you send us your questions.
