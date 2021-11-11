Nintendo Downloads - November 11, 2021

This week's downloads are brought to you by the letter M and the number 18.

Well, we all know what the headliner is this week because I reviewed it last Thursday and this is my goddamn column, if you have a problem with that send your application for news writing to johnrairdin at nintendoworldreport dot com*, Shin Megami Tensei V. The long, long awaited demon RPG drops Friday, so it's time to get your hee-ho on once again. It's a big week for the M rating though, with no less than six different games including SMTV getting it, headlined there by the Grand Theft Auto trilogy. Not quite as raunchy is Koei Tecmo's Blue Reflection: Second Light, which we'll have a review for shortly.

Smaller titles (aside from Pups & Purrs: Animal Hospital) are headlined by Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - not the recently announced remake, but still a combination of dice rolling and lightsabers with an actual legitimate twist. American Hero is apparently a lost FMV game that was originally slated for the future dental camera that is the Jaguar CD, while the Steins;Gate writers at Mages try their hands at a rhythm game in TIMINGooo!, and retro shooter Gyonug also drops.

Japan's headliners include the long-delayed Megaton Musashi from Level-5.

* Don't bug him on Discord, it's a good way to get mocked.

North America

Switch Retail

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Shin Megami Tensei V ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Blue Reflection: Second Light ($59.99/$79.79: Tuesday)

My Singing Monsters: Playground ($39.99/$53.19: Tuesday)

Pups & Purrs: Animal Hospital ($39.99/$53.19)

Real Farm - Premium Edition ($39.99/$52.99: Wednesday)

Switch eShop

Airborne Kingdom ($24.99/$33.99: Tuesday)

Epic Chef ($24.99/$31.49)

Beyond Blue ($19.99/$26.59)

Treasures of the Aegean ($19.99/$26.59)

FishWitch Halloween ($19.99/$26.59: Saturday)

The Adventures of Ravi 'n' Navi ($15.00/$19.95: Wednesday)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic ($14.99/$20.94)

American Hero ($14.99/$19.94)

TIMINGooo! ($12.00/$15.00)

Venus: Impossible Dream ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Joojee's Journey ($8.99/$12.00)

Amazing Princess Sarah ($8.00/$10.64: Friday)

X-Force Genesis ($7.00/$7.35: Friday)

Gunkid99 ($6.99/$9.30: Wednesday)

Hoplegs ($6.99/$9.30: Friday)

Gynoug ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Retro Highway ($5.99/$7.99)

Gravity Light ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)

890B ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

A Pretty Odd Bunny ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Pukan, Bye-Bye! ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Panmorphia: Enchanted ($3.99/$4.99)

Island Farmer ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: XCOM 2 Collection is 75% off until the 18th as part of a 2K sale. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition (€59.99/£49.99)

Shin Megami Tensei V (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Blue Reflection: Second Light (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Real Farm - Premium Edition (€39.99/£35.99: Wednesday)

My Singing Monsters: Playground (€39.99/£29.99: Tuesday)

Pups & Purrs: Animal Hospital (€29.99/£24.99)

Switch eShop

Epic Chef (€24.99/£19.99)

Airborne Kingdom (€21.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Treasures of the Aegean (€19.99/£16.99)

FishWitch Halloween (€16.99/£15.29: Monday)

American Hero (€14.99/£13.49)

The Adventures of Ravi 'n' Navi (€13/£11.69)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (€12.49/£11.24)

TIMINGooo! (€10/£8.99)

Venus: Impossible Dream (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Joojee's Journey (€8.99/£8.09)

Gunkid99 (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Hoplegs (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Amazing Princess Sarah (€6.49/£5.89)

X-Force Genesis (€6/£6.00: Friday)

Gynoug (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Retro Highway (€5.99/£4.99)

890B (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

A Pretty Odd Bunny (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Pukan, Bye-Bye! (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Panmorphia: Enchanted (€4.49/£3.99)

Gravity Light (€4.29/£3.89: Monday)

Island Farmer (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Shin Megami Tensei V (¥9878: Friday)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition (¥7700: Friday)

Laid Back Camp: Have A Nice Day (¥7700)

Megaton Musashi (¥6974)

Labyrinth of Galleria: Coven of Dusk (¥6578)

Real Farm - Premium Edition (¥5099)

Airborne Kingdom (¥3300: Tuesday)

Littlebird / TrueEyes (¥1999)

The Adventures of Ravi 'n' Navi (¥1700)

TIMINGooo! (¥1496)

Hentai vs Evil (¥1000)

Joojee's Journey (¥999)

Spacetime Odissey (¥699)

X-Force Genesis (¥680)

Star Melody Yumemid Dreamer (¥550)

Zombo Buster Rising (¥549)

Panmorphia: Enchanted (¥490)