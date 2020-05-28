Nintendo Downloads - May 28, 2020

Really not feeling the reluctance to reveal pricing this week.

Yo yo yo, pop a microSD card and clear your calendars it's REYN TIME* this week with the release of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. Adding a 10-15 hour prologue seems kind of counter-productive, but what do I know. I do know, however, that 2K is dropping six separate releases on the eShop this week, and we only know the price for one of them as of Monday. Joy.

In other news, this is a surprisingly big week for the eShop: we've also got OH HAY LOOK SHANTAE and the Seven Sirens for the Zach special, Minecraft Dungeons as the Hatsune Miku love expands to the third person looter genre, and... is that a Switch release of a 1991 PC game in the form of F-117A Stealth Fighter? So far, the Archives are represented by Thunder Force AC from Sega as we transition to a definitely not stealth fighter.

* RIP Shad Gaspard (1981 - 2020) and Hana Kimura (1997 - 2020)

North America

Switch Retail

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

XCOM 2 Collection ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

Adam's Venture: Origins ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Bioshock Remastered (TBA: Friday)

Bioshock 2 Remastered (TBA: Friday)

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition (TBA: Friday)

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition (TBA: Friday)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (TBA: Friday)

Switch eShop

Let's Sing 2020 ($44.99/$56.69)

Shantae and the Seven Sirens ($29.99/$37.99)

Synaptic Drive ($29.99/$37.79)

Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special ($29.99/$37.79)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling ($24.99/$31.49)

Minecraft Dungeons ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Resolution ($19.99/$25.19)

Little Misfortune ($19.99/$25.19: Friday)

Fly Punch Boom! ($14.99/$18.99)

Turmoil ($14.99/$18.89)

Atomicrops ($14.99/$18.89)

Genetic Disaster ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

Indiecalypse ($12.99/$15.99: Friday)

Despotism 3K ($10.99/$12.59: Saturday)

Undead & Beyond ($10.99/$12.59: Saturday)

Climbros ($9.9/$12.46: Friday)

Flux8 ($9.19/$?: Friday)

Ailment ($7.99/$10.07: Wednesday)

Wild Trax Racing ($7.99/$10.07: Friday)

womenUp: Super Puzzles Dream ($6.19/$7.80: Saturday)

Hill Climbing Mania ($6/$7.5)

F-117A Stealth Fighter ($4.99/$6.99)

Missile Command Recharged ($2.99/$3.99: Wednesday)

Switch Archives

Thunder Force AC ($7.99/$8.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Limited Run Games titles are on sale until June 1, including 90% off on Cosmic Star Heroine ($1.49/$1.88). PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Adam's Venture: Origins (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (€29.99/£26.99: Wednesday)

Synaptic Drive (€24.99/£22.49)

Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special (€24.89/£22.39)

Minecraft Dungeons (€19.99/£16.74: Tuesday)

Resolution (€19.99/£17.99)

Little Misfortune (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Fly Punch Boom! (€14.99/£13.49)

Turmoil (€14.99/£13.49)

Atomicrops (€14.99/£13.49)

Genetic Disaster (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Indiecalypse (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Despotism 3K (€10.99/£9.89: Friday)

Undead & Beyond (€10.99/£9.89: Saturday)

Climbros (€9.9/£8.89: Friday)

Flux8 (€8.29/£7.49: Friday)

Ailment (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Wild Trax Racing (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

womenUp: Super Puzzles Dream (€6.19/£6.19: Saturday)

Hill Climbing Mania (€5/£4.49)

F-117A Stealth Fighter (€4.99/£4.99)

Missile Command Recharged (€2.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Switch Archives

Thunder Force AC (€6.99/£5.99)

Japan

Dairoku: Ayakashimori (¥7150)

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition (¥6578: Friday)

Uta no☆Prince-sama♪Amazing Aria & Sweet Serenade LOVE (¥6380)

Farming Simulator 20 (¥6200)

Zombie Army Trilogy (¥4980)

Synaptic Drive (¥3278)

Umihara Kawase Bazooka (¥3080)

Bug Fables (¥2750)

Minecraft Dungeons (¥2640: Tuesday)

Bossgard (¥2420)

Tonari ni Kanojo no Iru Shiawase Summer Surprise (¥1980)

Thy Sword (¥1000)

Crash and the Boys: Street Challenge (¥500)

Tantei Jinguuji Saburo Prism of Eyes -Bouen wo Sagase- (¥400)