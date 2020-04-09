Mortal Kombat 11 Adding New Story DLC And Features In May 26 Update

We've got a former character of World Championship Wrestling here. Not Glacier, however.

Mortal Kombat 11 will be getting an expansion later this month and some new features for all players.

The 2019 fighter will update on May 26, with all players getting new stages, stage specific Fatality moves, and new Friendship options. The update will also include a new purchasable story expansion called Aftermath which will add three new characters: Fujin (first playable in MK4), Sheeva (MK3), and with the game's reach into licensed characters, RoboCop.

MK11 is currently 60% off on the North American eShop until Monday.