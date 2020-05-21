Nintendo Downloads - May 21, 2020

Because our hearts beat as one.

All right y'all, unite up. We got some downloads to go through, starting with the big game of the week: The Wonderful 101 Remastered. It's actually a Kickstarter success story in that they managed to go from campaign start to out in three months (even if the game was like, 99% done), but the comparisons to last year's Astral Chain suddenly make a lot of sense.

Other things worth watching: the just-dropped Five Nights At Freddy's VR game and Journey of the Savage Planet, the off the wall (and everything else) What the Golf, and Arrest of a stone Buddha which is the follow-up to The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa from the same developer. UPL's Raiders 5 is the ACA release, though I suppose Myst coming to its 15,000th platform could also count.

North America

Switch Retail

The Wonderful 101 Remastered (US$39.99/C$49.99: Tuesday)

Journey to the Savage Planet ($29.99/$37.79)

realMyst: Masterpiece Edition ($19.99/$24.99)

Switch eShop

Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted ($29.99/$39.99)

Monstrum ($29.99/$37.79: Friday)

The Persistence ($26.99/$33.99)

Golf With Your Friends ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

What The Golf? ($19.99/$24.99)

Red Wings; Aces of the Sky ($17.99/$22.67)

Steel Rain ($14.99/$18.89)

Arrest of a stone Buddha ($14.99/$18.89)

Aqua Lungers ($14.99/not releasing)

Cannibal Cuisine ($12.99/$16.37: Wednesday)

The House of Da Vinci 2 ($9.99/$12.59: Sunday)

Chess ($9.99/$12.59)

Lost Artifacts; Time Machine ($9.99/$12.59)

Pushy and Pully In Blockland ($9.99/$12.59)

Discmaster ($7.99/not releasing: Monday)

Fluxteria ($6.99/$8.81)

Concept Destruction ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Animal Up! ($2.99/$3.79: Friday)

Knight Swap 2 ($0.99/$1.25: Tuesday)

Switch Archives

Raiders 5 ($7.99/$9.87)

Sales and Price Drops

Europe

Switch Retail

The Wonderful 101 Remastered (€44.99/£39.99: Friday)

Journey to the Savage Planet (€29.99/£24.99)

Switch eShop

Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted (€29.99/£24.99)

Monstrum (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

The Persistence (€29.99/£24.99)

What The Golf? (€19.99/£17.99)

Golf With Your Friends (€19.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Monster Prom XXL (€15.99/£13.99)

Arrest of a stone Buddha (€14.99/£13.49)

Steel Rain (€13.99/£12.5)

Cannibal Cuisine (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

The House of Da Vinci 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

Chess (€8.99/£8.09)

Lost Artifacts; Time Machine (€8.79/£7.89)

Pushy and Pully In Blockland (€9.99/£9.99)

Luxar (€7.9/£7.50: Wednesday)

Fluxteria (€6.99/£6.29)

Concept Destruction (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Animal Up! (€2.99/£2.49: Friday)

Zenge (€1.99/£1.79)

Knight Swap 2 (€0.99/£0.89: Tuesday)

Switch Archives

Raiders 5 (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

Spirit Hunter NG (¥4180)

Book of Dmeons (¥2900)

Golf With Your Friends (¥2127)

What the Golf? (¥2050)

Incredible Mandy (¥1500)

Arrest of a stone Buddha (¥1500)

Cannibal Cuisine (¥1450)

Raiders 5 (¥838)

Food Truck Tycoon (¥799)

Concept Destruction (¥600)

Go Go Nekketsu Hockey Bu Subette Koronde Dairantou (¥500)

Circuits (¥500)

Tantei Jinguuji Saburo Prism of Eyes Rokumai no Hankou (¥400)