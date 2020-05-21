Nintendo Downloads - May 21, 2020

Because our hearts beat as one.
All right y'all, unite up. We got some downloads to go through, starting with the big game of the week: The Wonderful 101 Remastered. It's actually a Kickstarter success story in that they managed to go from campaign start to out in three months (even if the game was like, 99% done), but the comparisons to last year's Astral Chain suddenly make a lot of sense.
Other things worth watching: the just-dropped Five Nights At Freddy's
VR game and Journey of the Savage Planet, the off the wall (and everything else) What the Golf, and Arrest of a stone Buddha which is the follow-up to The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa from the same developer. UPL's Raiders 5 is the ACA release, though I suppose Myst coming to its 15,000th platform could also count.
North America
Switch Retail
The Wonderful 101 Remastered (US$39.99/C$49.99: Tuesday)
Journey to the Savage Planet ($29.99/$37.79)
realMyst: Masterpiece Edition ($19.99/$24.99)
Switch eShop
Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted ($29.99/$39.99)
Monstrum ($29.99/$37.79: Friday)
The Persistence ($26.99/$33.99)
Golf With Your Friends ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)
What The Golf? ($19.99/$24.99)
Red Wings; Aces of the Sky ($17.99/$22.67)
Steel Rain ($14.99/$18.89)
Arrest of a stone Buddha ($14.99/$18.89)
Aqua Lungers ($14.99/not releasing)
Cannibal Cuisine ($12.99/$16.37: Wednesday)
The House of Da Vinci 2 ($9.99/$12.59: Sunday)
Chess ($9.99/$12.59)
Lost Artifacts; Time Machine ($9.99/$12.59)
Pushy and Pully In Blockland ($9.99/$12.59)
Discmaster ($7.99/not releasing: Monday)
Fluxteria ($6.99/$8.81)
Concept Destruction ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)
Animal Up! ($2.99/$3.79: Friday)
Knight Swap 2 ($0.99/$1.25: Tuesday)
Switch Archives
Raiders 5 ($7.99/$9.87)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Sonic games are on sale until May 26. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch Retail
The Wonderful 101 Remastered (€44.99/£39.99: Friday)
Journey to the Savage Planet (€29.99/£24.99)
Switch eShop
Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted (€29.99/£24.99)
Monstrum (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)
The Persistence (€29.99/£24.99)
What The Golf? (€19.99/£17.99)
Golf With Your Friends (€19.99/£14.99: Tuesday)
Monster Prom XXL (€15.99/£13.99)
Arrest of a stone Buddha (€14.99/£13.49)
Steel Rain (€13.99/£12.5)
Cannibal Cuisine (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)
The House of Da Vinci 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)
Chess (€8.99/£8.09)
Lost Artifacts; Time Machine (€8.79/£7.89)
Pushy and Pully In Blockland (€9.99/£9.99)
Luxar (€7.9/£7.50: Wednesday)
Fluxteria (€6.99/£6.29)
Concept Destruction (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Animal Up! (€2.99/£2.49: Friday)
Zenge (€1.99/£1.79)
Knight Swap 2 (€0.99/£0.89: Tuesday)
Switch Archives
Raiders 5 (€6.99/£6.29)
Japan
Spirit Hunter NG (¥4180)
Book of Dmeons (¥2900)
Golf With Your Friends (¥2127)
What the Golf? (¥2050)
Incredible Mandy (¥1500)
Arrest of a stone Buddha (¥1500)
Cannibal Cuisine (¥1450)
Raiders 5 (¥838)
Food Truck Tycoon (¥799)
Concept Destruction (¥600)
Go Go Nekketsu Hockey Bu Subette Koronde Dairantou (¥500)
Circuits (¥500)
Tantei Jinguuji Saburo Prism of Eyes Rokumai no Hankou (¥400)