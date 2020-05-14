Retail workers will probably hate one of the free features.

Moonlighter's biggest expansion yet is coming at the end of next week.

The "Between Dimensions" expansion will come to Switch on May 29, 2020 for US$6.99 or equivalent. The corresponding update will include free updates for all owners including new thieves, an indecisive customer, and an annoying bird.

The paid portion of the expansion will require players to beat the game to access, and will include a new dungeon, new enemies, and new weapons and armor including trick gear.